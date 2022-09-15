We’ve seen plenty of female superheroes on the big screen in the last few years, like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, but they might have to take a back seat to the real-life heroes that served as the inspiration for The Woman King.

A highly-anticipated new movie in 2022, we’ve got you covered on how to watch The Woman King right now.

How to watch The Woman King in movie theaters

The Woman King releases in the US on September 16 (with early screenings on September 15) and in the UK on October 7. But in both cases, the movie is playing exclusively in movie theaters first.

To find out where The Woman King is playing near you, you can check your local movie theater websites or Fandango (opens in new tab), which lets you see what’s playing at multiple movie theaters in your area. You can also purchase your tickets directly through either of these options.

If you’re looking to save some money heading to see The Woman King or another movie playing on the big screen right now, you should definitely check out movie theater subscription and membership deals. Offered by a number of movie theater chains in the US and UK, these services provide discounted/free movie tickets or a set number of movies for a flat monthly fee. Discounts for concessions and other theater-going fares are also often included.

Also, for those in select US markets, MoviePass is back, which provides a way to see movies at a number of different locations for a single monthly fee.

Is The Woman King streaming?

No, The Woman King is not available to stream as of right now.

Just how long The Woman King will play exclusively in movie theaters is TBD, though recent trends have movies going online generally between 30-45 days after their initial release. That doesn’t necessarily mean streaming though, as many movies opts for digital on-demand before being available on a streaming service.

Complicating things for The Woman King is that it is a TriStar Pictures movie (under the Sony Entertainment banner). The studio does not have a streaming service of its own like Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, HBO Max or Peacock. So when and where The Woman King does make its eventual streaming debut is up in the air.

Everything else you need to know about The Woman King

The Woman King is inspired by the Dahomey kingdom in Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries. The movie stars Viola Davis, Lashan Lynch, Thuso Mbedu and John Boyeg and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. As of its release, the movie has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

Here is the trailer for The Woman King.