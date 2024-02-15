How to watch This Is Me...Now: A Love Story — stream Jennifer Lopez's music movie online

Is it a feature-length music video? Is it a musical movie? Is it a documentary? No one can make heads or tails about This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, but everyone's very excited to see it when it comes out on Friday, February 16.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Free trials: 30-day

Created by Jennifer Lopez, this is a feature-length video accompaniment to her new album 'This Is Me... Now', her first album in a decade and a follow-up to 2002's 'This Is Me... Then'.

Inspired by, but apparently not a literal adaptation of, J Lo's romance with Ben Affleck (who also co-wrote the film and stars in it), this promises to be a bizarre but mesmerizing musical movie. The supporting casts includes everyone from Sofia Vergara and Jane Fonda to Kim Petras, Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Keke Palmer and even Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Honestly, it's quite hard to descibe This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. Watching the trailer gives you some idea, but perhaps it's better to just sit down and experience the movie for yourself. So here's how to watch This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.

How to watch This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

You'll be able to watch the new J Lo movie in one place and one place only: Prime Video, because the musical experience will be exclusive to the Amazon-owned streaming service.

Anyone who signs up to Amazon Prime gets Prime Video access at no extra cost. A Prime subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, though if you don't want to be interrupted by adverts, you'll have to pay an extra $3.99 / £2.99 per month.

How to watch This Is Me...Now: A Love Story for free

If you haven't already signed up for it, people who are new to Amazon Prime can enjoy a one-month free trial.

This lets you test out the service before paying, including Prime Video, but after 30 days it'll roll into a paid subscription, so remember to cancel if you decide you're not interested.

Amazon also offers certain discounts, including for students, so shop around to see if there's a way you can extend your savings.