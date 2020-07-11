How to watch UFC 251 on Apple TV

UFC took last weekend off to celebrate the holiday, but they saved their fireworks for a big event this weekend. Fighters have taken off to Fight Island, a.k.a. Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Three title fights will cap off the night of thirteen bouts in the custom built cage. On July 11, Usman vs. Masvidal will headline UFC 251.

Apple TV has long been one of our favorite streaming devices to recommend. It’s powerful and it has a very polished interface. It may be pricey too, but they say you get what you pay for.

On Saturday night, UFC 251 is bringing a lucky thirteen bouts to fans all over. In the Main Event, Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (16-10) puts his welterweight title on the line against Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (35-13).

The Main Card also features Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski running it back against Max “Blessed” Holloway (21-5) for the featherweight championship. On the same card, watch as Peter “No Mercy” Yan (14-1) and Jose Aldo (28-6) battle to claim the vacant UFC Bantamweight championship.

Here is how to get UFC 251, and watch it on your Apple TV.

How to order UFC 251 Pay-Per-View

UFC 251 is only available streaming online, and it streams exclusively on ESPN+. However, they make it easy to get everything you need.

UFC 251 and ESPN+ make a great pairing. ESPN+ has all the UFC pay-per-view events, along with UFC Fight Night events too. In fact, there are two coming up next week. Also, as more sports return to live action, ESPN+ will be loaded up with plenty to watch.

When you order UFC 251, you’ll have the option to bundle it with a full year of ESPN+. However if you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can buy just UFC 251 and save a few bucks.