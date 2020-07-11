Everybody knows that Xbox means gaming, but the system also makes a great streaming device. It already has a spot in your media setup, and it has the power to run any app you could want. That includes the ESPN app, which is all you need to stream tonight’s UFC 251 Pay-Per-View on ESPN+.

Let’s do a quick rundown of what you’ll need to do exactly that. You’ll need an Xbox, but chances are you already have one of those. You'll also need a subscription to ESPN+, and then you can purchase the UFC 251 Pay-Per-View. If you don’t have ESPN+, don’t sweat it. You can bundle it with the Pay-Per-View, though, which will earn you a discount on the streaming sports service.

Now you may need the basics on the fight. UFC 251 will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 11, from “UFC FIght Island”, also known as Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Prelims come first at 6 p.m. Eastern on both ESPN and ESPN+. The Main Card will be on at 10 p.m., and it is fully stacked with main event quality fights. It might be headlined by Usman vs. Masvidal, but there’s so much more. There’s a featherweight title match between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, and Peter Yan and Jose Aldo both vying for the vacant bantamweight belt.

If you are ready to lock in to watch, then here is everything you need to know about getting UFC 251 on your Xbox.

How to watch UFC 251 on Xbox

Open ESPN Xbox One app.

Select the "ESPN+" tab on the top right corner.

Scroll down and you should see a giant banner for the UFC 251 fight on Saturday.

If you don't see the banner, scroll down further past "Live" and "Top On Demand" to the dedicated "Get Ready for UFC 251" section.

The first banner should take you directly to the fight.

If you haven't bought the fight yet, it will offer you a chance to purchase it, along with an annual plan.





How much will UFC 251 Pay Per View cost?