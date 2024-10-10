Two A-list Hollywood stars in a love story designed to pull on your heartstrings. That’s what's in store with the 2024 new movie We Live in Time. And if that sounds like something you'd be interested in seeing, then we have everything you need to know on how to watch We Live in Time right now.

Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, We Live in Time tells the story of Tobias and Almut as they go through the ups and downs of their relationship. However, the movie is not told in a traditional linear way, instead it is more free-flowing, jumping around three specific periods in their lives. What to Watch's four-star We Live in Time review teases how the chemistry of the two leads and the honest portrayal of their relationship will quickly win over many.

If We Live in Time is on your watchlist, read one below for all the information on when and where you can watch it, including if it is available on streaming.

How to watch We Live in Time in movie theaters

We Live in Time is playing exclusively in US movie theaters right now. At the moment it is only playing in Los Angeles and New York City. It will roll out nationwide in the US on October 18.

If you're in the UK eagerly awaiting We Live in Time to premiere, you'll have to wait a bit, as the movie is not releasing in UK cinemas until January 1, 2025.

To find out if, when and where We Live in Time is playing near you, check out Fandango , which lets you see all the movie theaters where it is playing in your area and what showtimes are available. You can also purchase your We Live in Time ticket directly through the site.

Another option if you have a particularly movie theater that you frequent is signing up for a movie theater subscription or membership program. In addition to showing you what movies and playing and when, you can use these programs (offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains) to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is We Live in Time streaming?

No, We Live in Time is not available to stream right now. The only way to watch it is by going to the movie theater.

We don't have any info on when We Live in Time is going to become available for at-home viewing. It'll most likely hit on-demand platforms first for renting or digital purchase, before eventually heading to one of the major streaming services. The likely candidate is Max, where A24 movies like We Live in Time have recently made their streaming debut.

We'll update this page as We Live in Time streaming info becomes available.

What else to know about We Live in Time

Directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn) and written by Nick Payne, here is the official synopsis for We Live in Time:



"Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together — falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family — a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley's decade-spanning, deeply moving romance."

In addition to Garfield and Pugh, the We Live in Time cast includes Grace Delaney, Lee Braithwaite, Aoife Hinds, Adam James and Douglas Hodge.

In addition to our positive review, We Live in Time is earning some strong praise from critics. As of publication it has a "Fresh" rating of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Check out a preview of We Live in Time by watching the trailer directly below: