After becoming a Broadway sensation, Wicked is now a major movie event, and we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Wicked right now.

Wicked is an alternate look at two of the classic characters from The Wizard of Oz: the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch. Originally a novel by Gregory Maguire and then turned into a Tony-winning Broadway musical, the story details how the two characters, opposites in the classic movie, first became friends before going down diverging paths.

What to Watch’s Wicked review dubbed the movie one of the best musicals in years. If you’re looking to see why for yourself, here’s everything you need to know about how, when and where to watch Wicked.

How to watch Wicked in movie theaters

Wicked is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most of the world.

In order to find Wicked showtimes you can visit the movie’s official website or go to Fandango. Both are going to show you all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing as well as what times are available. You can then purchase your tickets for your desired showtime directly through the sites (a Fandango app is also available for download on smart devices).

If you’re a regular at a particular movie theater, you may want to look into signing up for a movie theater subscription and membership program. In addition to allowing you to see what movies are playing at your favorite movie theater, these programs also offer free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as other moviegoing perks like deals on concessions. Numerous US and UK movie theater chains offer subscription/membership programs.

Is Wicked streaming?

No, you cannot stream Wicked right now, as the movie is only available in movie theaters.

There currently is no information on when that is going to change. The movie will likely first be available for renting and digital purchasing through digital on-demand platforms before it hits a major streaming platform. However, because Wicked is a Universal Pictures movie, we can make a pretty safe bet that whenever it does become available for streaming, it will do so first on Peacock, where all Universal are first streamed.

We’ll update this page as info on Wicked’s streaming plans are announced.

What else to know about Wicked

Here is the official synopsis for Wicked:

“Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart.

“The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.”

(FYI, this movie part one of two, covering the first act of the Broadway show; Wicked Part Two is slated for November 21, 2025).

In addition to Erivo and Grande, Wicked stars Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum. The movie was directed by Jon M. Chu.

Critics are loving Wicked, as the movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 92% as of publication.

Watch the trailer for Wicked right here: