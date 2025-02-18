How to watch Win or Lose: stream Pixar's new TV show online

Pixar's first new release of 2025 isn't a movie but a TV show: Win or Lose is its first ever series that isn't based on an existing franchise but is a brand-new story.

Debut: Wednesday, February 19 (two episodes)

Win or Lose is the story of a middle school softball team called the Pickles, set during the week prior to a championship game.

In each episode we follow a different member of the team, or their wider entourage, to give their perspective on events and see a glimpse into their inner life.

The voices of Will Forte, Ian Chen, Rosa Salazar, Lil Rel Howery and Rhea Seehorn are some of those you'll hear in the show.

So here's how to watch Win or Lose for when it comes out on Wednesday, February 19.

How to watch Win or Lose

You'll be able to watch Win or Lose by signing up for the streaming service Disney Plus. The show was made as an original production for Disney's streaming service and so it very likely won't be available to watch anywhere else.

You can sign up for Disney Plus for $9.99 / £4.99 per month, and that's for the ad-supported tier. Upgrading to the ad-free plan will set you back $15.99 / £7.99 each month, and there's also an annual plan for $159.99 / £79.99.

That options will save you two months' of fees and depending on where you live, there could be other ways to save money while streaming: here's our guide to Disney Plus deals.

Win or Lose episode release schedule

The first two episodes of Win or Lose will land on Disney Plus on the same day: Wednesday, February 19.

After that, new episodes will arrive weekly until all eight episodes are out. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1: Wednesday, February 19

Episode 2: Wednesday, February 19

Episode 3: Wednesday, February 26

Episode 4: Wednesday, March 5

Episode 5: Wednesday, March 12

Episode 6: Wednesday, March 19

Episode 7: Wednesday, March 26

Episode 8: Wednesday, April 2

After Wednesday, February 2, you'll be able to watch the entire run of episodes on Disney Plus whenever you want.