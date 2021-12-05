Make sure you watch 'You Don't Know Me' online.

Here's how to watch You Don't Know Me online anywhere in the world.

You Don't Know Me is a new BBC1 courtroom drama, which is inspired by the bestselling 2017 crime novel of the same name by Imran Mahmood.

Excitingly for fans of the Suranne Jones hit Vigil, the four-part adaptation has been written by its creator, Tom Edge.

Samuel Adewunmi plays Hero, a man standing trial for murder. Highly unusually Hero doesn't have a lawyer. Hero claims in court he fell in love with a woman called Kyra, who then vanished. He says he risked everything to save her...

Talking about the role, Samuel says: "I felt like this was something I hadn't seen before, and even if hadn't got the part, I was really excited about watching it!"

So, will viewers believe Samuel's story?

How to watch 'You Don't Know Me' online in the UK

You Don’t Know Me will begin on Sunday, Dec. 5 on BBC1 at 9pm, with the second episode airing the following day. The whole series will be available on BBC iPlayer following the first episode on Sunday, Dec. 5.

How to watch 'You Don't Know Me' online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No.1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month absolutely free, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

How to watch 'You Don't Know Me' in the US

You Don't Know Me will be available on Netflix in the US. However, a release date is still to be announced.