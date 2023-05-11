Hugh Jackman's Oklahoma going from stage to the big screen

A quarter of a century ago, a young man named Hugh Jackman starred in a production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! during its original run in London’s acclaimed National Theater before it moved to the West End. Fans will have a chance to watch this legendary performance in theaters worldwide for two days only — July 16 and July 19 — to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show’s 1998 season and the 80th anniversary of the beloved musical.

In 1998, Jackman was a bright new star of the stage. This was two years before he’d assume the role of Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men but even in his early days as Curly, Jackman helped catapult the show’s run into the record books. This performance is widely considered to be the role that helped Jackman stand out and start on his path toward superstardom.

Thanks to the work of Trafalgar Releasing, Concord Originals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, fans around the world will be able to see this epic performance in over 800 theaters around the globe.

Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Sir Trevor Nunn (CATS, Les Misérables), the film also stars Maureen Lipman as Aunt Eller, Josefina Gabrielle as Laurie, Shuler Hensley as Jud Fry, Vicki Simon as Ado Annie, Jimmy Johnston as Will Parker and Peter Polycarpou as Ali Hakim.

Oklahoma! is known for memorable numbers like the title song, “Oklahoma,” “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” and “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top.”

“The 80th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! allows us to share this quintessential slice of Americana with global fans,” Kymberly Frueh, SVP of Content and Programming Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, said in a statement. “This particular production is acknowledged as one of the best through the eight decades of performances in theaters around the world. All the talent in this classic version of Oklahoma! hit their mark brilliantly and musical theater fans can experience for themselves why it is credited with launching Hugh Jackman’s stage career. We’re proud to be a part of this momentous anniversary.”