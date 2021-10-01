Hulu welcomes October by launching Huluween hub

The calendar has flipped to October, which means it’s time to get fully on board with anything and everything Halloween. Hulu certainly has, as the streaming service announced its launch of the 2021 edition of its Huluween hub, which features plenty of Halloween classics, as well as new titles, to stream.

Having a little fun with it this year, Hulu is going with the angle that it is being taken over by an evil spirit called Uluh (see what they did there). As viewers browse the available, scary titles strewed out in unusual ways, brief glimpses of Uluh will be seen in the background. All of this will culminate in an original short film revealing the origin of Uluh that will debut on Oct. 25.

But that’s not all Huluween 2021 will offer. The Huluween hub features curated titles that will spook viewers, including classic titles like American Psycho, Antebellum, It, Black Swan, Child’s Play, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, American Horror Story, The Witch and The Rocky Horror Picture Show; Hulu originals including Bad Hair, False Positive, Only Murders in the Building and Run; as well as 18 original Halloween shorts featuring the likes of Eric Roberts, Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) and Yalitza Aparicio (Roma).

Hulu will also premiere a number of new original horror movies throughout the month, including Censor (Oct. 14), The Evil Next Door (Oct. 21) and Gaia (Oct. 22). There will also be a special premiere of filmmaker Phillip Youman’s short film Voodoo on Oct. 29, a title done in conjunction with Hulu’s Initiative 29.

The Huluween fun isn’t just limited to the streaming service, however. People in Los Angeles can attend a drive-in event where Huluween will take over the Disney Plus Hallowstream Drive-In with a special late-night screening on Oct. 9. The event is for those 18 and older. Anyone interested can reserve their spot starting Oct. 5, as capacity is limited and reservations are required.

Check out Huluween right here. A Hulu subscription is required to watch content, while some channel add-ons may be required for select content.