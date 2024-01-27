Hurry: last chance to stream 6 must-watch movies before they leave Netflix

While Netflix is constantly getting great new movies and TV shows to watch, it also loses them at an equal rate. If you're a fan of the movies on the streamer, you'd better clear your schedule, because a whole host of fantastic ones are about to leave the platform and you need to watch them before they go.

Eight movies and two TV shows are set to leave Netflix on Wednesday, January 31, according to the site's editorial arm Tudum. The streamer hasn't said whether this is the last day to watch them, or the day they're going to be gone, so we'd recommend watching as many as you can before Tuesday, January 30 just to be safe.

The movies leaving the streamer include multiple Oscar winners, as well as action movies based on true events and classic comedies. To catch them all, you better use this weekend to binge-watch as many as you can!

In order to help you decide exactly which of them to watch, What to Watch's streaming expert has picked out the 6 must-watch movies of the bunch. They're ranked very roughly and arbitrarily from 'funny' to 'really not funny', so if you want something more action-packed, thrilling or dark, scroll to the bottom and work your way up!

By the way, this list is for Netflix US only.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

We'll start with a classic rom-com: Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is about a recently-dumped Peter (Jason Segel) who takes an impromptu getaway to Hawaii... only to find that his ex Sarah (Kristen Bell) and her new boyfriend Aldous (Russell Brand). To help console him, hotel clerk Rachel (Mila Kunis) begins to spend time with Peter.

If you've ever seen a rom-com you know how this movie is going to play out, but the ride is always more important than the destination. That's doubly true with a supporting cast like this, which also includes Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, Paul Rudd, Jason Bateman and Jack McBrayer

Just be warned: Jason Segel has, in one scene, far fewer clothes on than you'd expect in a rom-com!

The Bling Ring

(Image credit: A24)

Award-winning director Sofia Coppola's sixth movie was a crime drama based on a true story, about a group of seven young adults who broke into celebrity houses across the late noughties.

Starring Emma Watson, Katie Chang and Taissa Farmiga, The Bling Ring dramatizes the story of these seven burglars, as they meet, go on a robbery spree and ultimately face consequences for their crimes. It's a fun and well-received drama, and while it's not a comedy per se, lots of people called it surprisingly funny.

Eat Pray Love

(Image credit: Sky)

The rare romantic film that isn't also a comedy, Eat Pray Love is a drama based on Elisabeth Gilbert's memoir, starring Julia Roberts in the leading role.

The movie is about a woman who, after a divorce, goes on a trip to Italy, then India, and finally Bali. Her trip teaches her to reassess her values, learning to find peace and balance through... well, eating and praying as well as loving.

This movie doesn't exactly have stellar reviews but purveyors of its particular kind of affirmative world view might be able to look past that.

La La Land

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Six-time Oscar winner and box office smash hit La La Land is dancing its way off Netflix, in a departure that'd be my saddest if I didn't own it on DVD.

Starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, La La Land is a music romance movie about two young artists living in Los Angeles. Despite their differences, they fall in love, but their desires to follow their individual artistic dreams threatens this progress, and eventually they have to choose between finding love or following in their dreams.

The movie is fantastic even if you don't like musicals, and I challenge anyone to keep a dry eye during the final scene.

Call Me By Your Name

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Our next Oscar-winning movie to depart Netflix is 2017's Call Me By Your Name, which won for Best Adapted Screenplay. It's the movie that made Timothée Chalamet a household name, where he stars against Armie Hammer.

The movie, set in 1980s Italy, is about a graduate student (Hammer) who goes to Italy to stay with a professor of archaeology. The professor's son (Chalamet) initially doesn't get on with the graduate, but over the course of a warm summer they eventually fall in love.

It's a coming-of-age story, an LGBT romance and a drama all in one, but don't expect as many laughs as the two romances earlier on this list!

Call Me By Your Name $10.89 at Amazon

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Michael Bay takes the final spot on our list with his 2016 war movie 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. It stars John Krasinski, in the role that made us all realize he was a lot more than just 'Jim from The Office'!

13 Hours is based on a true story, about six members of a security team who, in 2012, had to defend an American diplomatic building in Libya when it was attacked by Libyan militants. It's an action-packed stand-off movie that actually got an Oscar nod, for Best Sound Mixing, though was criticized for historical inaccuracies and also Bay's particular auteur style of directing being hard to watch sometimes.

Still, if you're a fan of action and thrillers, this is perhaps the top pick for you this week, being the only one of its genre!