I Kissed A Girl announced promising a 'summer of love'

BBC Three has announced I Kissed A Girl, the follow up to the same-sex dating show I Kissed A Boy, which has been a huge success so far.

The BBC has announced I Kissed A Girl "following the groundbreaking launch of the UK's first ever gay dating show with over 500k viewers across all screens after 7 days for the first episode".

They have confirmed that it will be hosted again by pop icon and LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue, who oversaw the couplings during I Kissed A Boy.

Confirming the news, Louise Hutchinson, Head of Entertainment at Twofour said: "It was a privilege and a pleasure to meet season one's charismatic cast of boys and I'm delighted that we have the opportunity to pass the baton to girls this time.

"I can't wait to see how they bring their own unique energy to the series, while flying the flag for the LGBTQ+ community. We couldn't be more proud to be sharing their stories."

Returning host Dannii Minogue added: “After showing love truly is for everyone with I Kissed A Boy, I am thrilled to have the chance to be Cupid again for girls in this second series. I’m so excited to see if we can find more connections, chemistry and hopefully love sealed with a kiss – here come the girls!”

I Kissed A Boy was a huge success for BBC Three. (Image credit: BBC)

The new series will be made up of 10 parts and we already have a synopsis for the follow-up, which is: "10 single girls are matched up, and meet for the first time...with a kiss. No chat. No messages. Just one kiss to test their chemistry straight away. Will their kiss be sweet and pure? Passionate and wild? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love? Let's find out as Dannii Minogue throws open the doors to a beautiful location perfect for the ultimate summer of love.

"Before they arrive, the girls are matched up based on what they're looking for in a partner. After meeting their match for the first time with a kiss, they're encouraged to give their new relationship a good shot. However, the girls must ultimately do what's right for them, because everyone is a possibility in this love game."

The BBC has revealed that casting is now open for the series. Those interested in joining can apply via the BBC Take Part website or an online application form.

Transmission details for the series are yet to be announced, but we will keep you updated when that changes!

I Kissed A Boy is available on BBC iPlayer and the special one-off reunion show releases on iPlayer on Sunday, June 11.