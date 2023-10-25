'I want it to be Beckham': Life On Our Planet producer on making it 'bingeable'

At the premiere of Life On Our Planet, executive producer Alastair Fothergill shared his feelings about the new nature docuseries that's now on Netflix.

During a Life On Our Planet Q&A, Fothergill explained how he felt the series was a "big breakthrough" in wildlife filmmaking, and promised the show would keep Netflix subscribers glued to their screens.

"I've been making wildlife films for quite a long time, and I genuinely think this is a big breakthrough, I really do", Fothergill said. "I don’t think there’s anything else out there at the moment that looks like this, and I think that it’s just the beginning. The ability to combine blue-chip [cinematic natural history footage] with CGI. There are so many wonderful stories out there and, in the end, we are storytellers.

"I promise you, watch the whole series, it is an amazing story. The cliffhanger at the end of this episode [episode 4], I hope it makes you want to watch the dinosaur episode. But I promise you, every episode has a cliffhanger like that, and that is really, really rare in natural history, it’s very hard to do it. And you know, this is on a streaming service, I want it to be bingeable, I want it to be Sex and the City, I want it to be Beckham.

Fothergill thinks you won't be able to tear yourself away from this guided tour of Earth's natural history. (Image credit: Netflix)

"I promise you, stream it, I bet you you’ll keep watching, it’ll be 11 o’clock at night, saying ‘I need to go to bed but I want to know what the reptiles did after that’, and I promise you, it delivers on that, and I’ve never made a series that’s delivered on that before", he added.

Life On Our Planet is Netflix's latest nature docuseries that recounts the story of life's constant struggle to survive on planet Earth throughout history. Produced in partnership with Industrial Light & Magic and Amblin Television and narrated by Morgan Freeman, the series combines real-life footage with breathtaking CGI to bring long-extinct creatures back to life and charts the rise (and fall) of the various dynasties that have laid claim to the planet at one time or another.

