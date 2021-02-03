Idris and Sabrina Elba team up with Crunchyroll on Fantasy Series 'Dantai'

Idris and Sabrina Elba's production companies are teaming up with Crunchyroll for an animated fantasy series with the working title Dantai. This is the first producing collaboration for Idris and his wife, Sabrina, and they’ve come out the gate swinging. The news of the production team up came just as Crunchyroll reported surpassing four million subscribers. The WarnerMedia anime hub is currently being sold to Sony’s Funimation in a $1.2 billion deal.

As one of anime fans go to streaming option, Crunchyroll had just passed three million subscribers last summer. It added two higher-level subscription tiers beyond the $8-a-month “Fan” basic tier during that time. The new tier additions included $10 “Mega Fan” and $15 ‘Ultimate Fan” plans. With the recent growth of over one million subscribers, it’s safe to say the addition of the new tiers was a huge success. Crunchyroll was founded in 2006 and has accumulated a library of more than 1,000 titles and 30,000 episodes available in more than 200 countries and territories.

Idris and Sabrina Elba’s Dantai should make a great addition to the Crunchyroll streaming platform. It’s described as a dark fantasy and an Afro-futuristic science fiction series. Green Door Pictures and Pink Towel Pictures will produce the series, with both Elbas working as executive producers.

The Elbas had this to say about their upcoming project,

“We’re really excited to be announcing this deal on our first anime. We’re both fans of the genre and see a huge opportunity to create something unique for a powerhouse like Crunchyroll. The story of Dantai is our first collaboration as producers together and is one that is close to our hearts.”

According to the Dantai official logline, the series will be set in a city where the rise of biotechnology has created an “ever-widening gap between the haves and have-nots,” according to the official logline. “Two rising stars from either side of this divide are pitted against each other in a story that will ultimately explore equality and kinship within a corrupt society.