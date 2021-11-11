'I'm A Celebrity' 2021 back-up contestant 'revealed'

I'm A Celebrity is headed to Wales for a second season, instead of the outback.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 is heading to our screens soon, and there are plenty of big names rumoured to be entering the castle for the new season. This includes a reserve in case any one drops out, who has reportedly been revealed.

According to The Independent, this year's back-up contestant is Locksmith (real name Leon Rolle), who is best known for being in drum and bass band Rudimental. He has performed on hits such as Feel the Love, Not Giving In and Waiting All Night.

While they're not part of the original line-up, these back-up contestants are not to be underestimated as last year Radio 1 DJ Jordan North ended up joining the series after rapper Naughty Boy left due to a family emergency. Jordan went on to finish second place, with Giovanna Fletcher crowned the first ever Queen of the Castle.

Fans will finally find out who's taking part on Sunday Nov. 21 where the highly anticipated first episode will air on ITV. So far hosts Ant and Dec know who's taking part, as demonstrated by a reaction video, but we don't have confirmed names!

Bring. It. ON!! 🤩🏰 #ImACeleb@imacelebrity @ITV @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/pmoiwYq4tmOctober 15, 2021 See more

Despite this, there's plenty of rumoured celebrities that might be making an appearance in the castle this year. These include Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley, former Strictly Come Dancing host Arlene Phillips, The Saturday's singer Frankie Bridge, BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt, and former The One Show host Matt Baker.

In addition to this, presenter and friend of Ant and Dec, Stephen Mulhern might be signing up this year. But he joked to The Mirror: "I've got a very plain palette and the thought of putting stuff in my mouth... I don't know if I could do it. How about £3million and I'll do it. Alright, if you can get half that I'm in!"

I'm A Celebrity returns Sunday Nov. 21 on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.