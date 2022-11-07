I'm a Celebrity 2022 viewers shocked at Owen Warner's royal blunder in chat with Mike Tindall

I'm a Celebrity 2022 is finally underway, now that all the celeb campers have arrived in the jungle. But while most people are aware that a member of the royal family is part of the line-up this year, someone is still oblivious — we're looking at you, Owen Warner.

As they get settled in their new home for the next few weeks, the celebs started to get to know each other. When they started talking about their families back home, Mike Tindall got asked how he met his wife, Zara Tindall — who's, of course, the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and niece of King Charles III.

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe was the one asking the questions to find out how one comes across royals in real life, well aware that Mike is part of the Royal Family. However, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner didn't quite know who he was dealing with, much to the amusement of viewers at home.

As Mike explained that he met Zara in Sidney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, Owen asked: "Is she Australian?"

Others anticipated him having no idea who the other contestants on I'm a Celebrity 2022 will be, especially if former Health Secretary Matt Hancock joins them in the jungle.

"Why do I get the feeling Owen isn’t going to know who Matt Hancock and the other camp mates are gonna have to explain who he is and what he’s done #ImACeleb", another said.

And it's not just the viewers catching on to Owen's obliviousness. After believing that Chris Moyles used to be a dancer, the former Radio 1 DJ confessed he was beginning to see this as a fun way to make time go faster at camp. Stay tuned to see what other lies Owen will believe...