‘I’m never gonna give up on us!’ ‘Emmerdale’ fans love the return of ‘Vanity’ 2.0

Charity clearly wants to be back with Vanessa.

Regular viewers of ITV soap Emmerdale can’t help but notice the warning signs for Mackenzie ‘Mack’ Boyd – it’s over between him and Charity and it’s only a matter of time before she reunites with Vanessa Woodfield.

On Friday’s episode, Charity told the vet: “I’m never gonna give up on us.”

And fans could not be happier about the development. Their chemistry is real.

One Emmerdale fan tweeted: “i love how charity just didn’t even give a damn that vanessa might’ve told mack about them… in fact it was pretty blatant she WANTED her to have”.

Another wrote that she couldn’t sleep so was watching clips of Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) and Charity (Emma Atkins) AKA Vanity on repeat.

The pair were an item until they both left Emmerdale in 2020 as Vanessa faced a battle with cancer. Charity eventually returned a single woman, while in real life Michelle was on maternity leave.

A fan favourite, Vanessa returned to the village at Christmas and the will they/won’t they scenario reached a peak this week when Charity moved in for a snog while Vanessa consoled her following the catastrophic relaunch of The Woolpack.

The weight of fan feeling is firmly behind a ‘Vanity’ reunion, especially as Mack (Lawrence Robb) is, well, a bit of a drip.

I've got some advice Mack - stop acting like a total prat #Emmerdale

A depressed Mack knows he and Charity are in trouble and, on Friday, turned to Vanessa for advice – bizarre in its own way because he is blocking their reunion.

Many viewers felt he didn’t deserve her kindness. In fact, despite him being ‘the reason their world fell apart’ Vanessa was still out there, trying to protect him.

Her advice that he should make a grand gesture will, reportedly, backfire and end in Mack’s departure.

A Vanity fan has already done the research: “The fact mackenzie is only in the one ep next week and the rest is full of just charity and vanessa shows that surely to god charity turns him away”.

the fact mackenzie is only in the one ep next week and the rest is full of just charity and vanessa shows that surely to god charity turns him away😭 praying, dreaming, manifesting #emmerdale

Not everyone is quite so committed to the reunion: “Mack's a twat but he loves charity as she is.”

Mack's a twat but he loves charity as she is. He doesn't constantly nag, whine, try and change who she is or suck the life out of herThey could be a nice coupe if she stopped obsessing over vane😴😴a #emmerdale

It seems unlikely Mack will get the chance to prove his worth to Charity and it’s fair to say most Emmerdale fans are willing to do a whip-around to pay for his trip back up north.

“Why is Vanessa giving advice to this self-pitying pillock? She could be back at the vets getting a more intelligent conversation out of a hamster”, one wrote.

Ouch! Harsh, but after all he is standing in the way of Emmerdale’s golden couple.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV.