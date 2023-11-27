Is a Girlfriends reboot in the works? Here's what the executive producer has to say

It's been 15 years since a new episode of the popular sitcom Girlfriends hit the airwaves. When the show wrapped in 2008 after eight seasons, it did so with many fans feeling underwhelmed about how the journeys of Joan (Tracee Ellis Ross), Maya (Golden Brooks), Lynn (Persia White) and William (Reginald C. Hayes) concluded. So there is fan interest in a Girlfriends reboot, with many hoping to see more from their favorite characters.

Well, thanks to an interview Girlfriends executive producer Kelsey Grammer (Frasier) did with Deadline , fans may have reason to hope that these journeys will get a fresh take in the future. While discussing what's to come for the Frasier reboot and a possible crossover with Cheers, Emmy-winner Grammer took the opportunity to share his thoughts on Girlfriends.

When Grammer was asked about a possible Girlfriends reboot, he replied:

"I would love to reboot Girlfriends. Of course, it would probably be a different kind of show, but we got The Game back on and that was wonderful. I don’t know if Paramount Plus is gonna grab another season of that but you never know. I think they should because I know many people who love that show and love those characters and would like to see them continue. We’ll see what happens. But yeah, I would love to reboot Girlfriends and I would love to see Tracee in that role again. She was terrific in that. The show was a wonderful opportunity to see all those young women start out. It’s such a beautiful ensemble effort and I was very proud to be connected to that."

So what does all of this mean? Is a reboot happening?

At this time, nothing official has been announced. However, with Grammer interested to see the series continue or reimagined a bit, fans are left with a glimmer of hope that the door to more episodes of Girlfriends is open. To add, show creator Mara Brock Akil shared with ET in 2020 that she too has left the door open for a possible reboot.

When viewers last caught up with the friend group, Joan was engaged and planning a wedding to Aaron (Richard T. Jones) who was offscreen fighting a war as an army reservist, Maya and Darnell (Khalil Kain) were planning to adopt, William was expecting a baby with Monica (Keesha Sharp) and Lynn's music career was just starting to take off. So there's a lot of story to tell via updates should Girlfriends return with new episodes. Not to mention, it would be nice to see if somehow Toni (Jill Marie Jones) were to reintegrate into the mix after her departure following season 6.

Now if the franchise were to be completely rebooted with a new cast entirely, some fans seem to think they have the perfect list of stars, which includes Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi and Nope star KeKe Palmer.

Someone said this needs to be the Girlfriends of today’s reboot. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2Jol3qI3xlJuly 2, 2023 See more

Again, nothing concrete has been set as far as a future Girlfriends reboot. In the meantime, fans will have to rewatch their favorite episodes on Netflix.