Is there a new episode of The Rookie tonight, March 19?

After airing a rerun on ABC on Tuesday, March 12, will The Rookie season 6 debut a new episode on March 19? No, unfortunately, another rerun airs tonight during the police drama's usual 9 pm ET/PT time slot on ABC. Eager fans will have to wait a little longer to see what happens next with John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and company.

Due to the most recent strikes in Hollywood, many shows like The Rookie have fewer than usual episodes this go-around, which likely means networks have to stretch seasons out until the usual end of network fall TV season in April/May.

With that being said, Will Trent fans should be prepared, as Will Trent season 2 is also taking a break from airing new episodes on March 19. The Rookie season 6 and Will Trent season 2 don't pick back up with new episodes until March 26.

However, it's not all bad news for avid watchers of ABC's Tuesday night lineup. A new episode of The Good Doctor season 7 is debuting on March 19, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

So what are supporters of The Rookie and Will Trent left to do in another week of reruns? Well, watch them of course on ABC. However, if you cut the cord to cable or just prefer episodes of the cop dramas that aren't airing in primetime, you can watch any of the past episodes on Hulu.

Now when The Rookie season 6 continues on March 26, at 9 pm ET/PT, it will do so with the episode titled, "Training Day." Here is a brief synopsis of what you can look forward to:

"It's Officer Aaron Thorsen's first day back since the assault, and he's tasked with a series of high-stress cases to determine whether he’s ready to work. Elsewhere, the team investigates a homicide case with a potential tie to the pentagram killer."

Right before the new episode of The Rookie, Will Trent debuts the episode titled "It's Easier to Handcuff a Human Being" at 8 pm ET/PT. Here's a brief description of it:



"Will and Faith investigate a small town haunted by the 'Boo Hag,' where a suspect is quickly assumed, but connections to the past unveil unexpected surprises. Meanwhile, Ormewood investigates a TV star’s murder, and Amanda senses impending danger."

Once again, new episodes of The Rookie and Will Trent first air on ABC before becoming available on Hulu.