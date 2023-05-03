The Rookie season 6: everything we know about the police drama

After five successful seasons, The Rookie season 6 celebrates a monumental milestone for the hit series. When the new episodes start airing, the countdown to The Rookie’s 100th episode officially begins. The special occasion occurs with the second episode of season 6.

The Rookie was technically the most senior primetime police-related drama on ABC going into last season. However, if you haven’t heard, 9-1-1 is moving over to ABC, which means that come the fall, that senior honor will go to the Angela Bassett-led series as it goes into season 7.

With all that said, what can longtime fans of The Rookie expect when John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) returns? Here’s everything we know.

Given The Rookie has just debuted the season 5 finale, we’re a long way from knowing a season 6 release date. However, given the show found new life with viewers after it was moved to Tuesday nights on ABC and paired with The Rookie: Feds and Will Trent, we’d be surprised if it were moved to any other night. Once more information about a release rollout becomes available, we’ll pass along the update.

In the meantime, US fans can stream the entire series on Hulu, and those in the UK can watch episodes on Sky TV or NOW.

The Rookie season 6 plot

Given the show is still in pre-production, not much about the season 6 storylines are available. However, at the heart of the series is a police procedural that follows John Nolan as he continues to make headway in his law enforcement career, having changed professions a little later in life.

Over the course of five seasons, the show has not only taken John from the oldest trainee with the LAPD to the newest trainer of future officers, but it has also expanded the perspectives of the show, often portraying the ups and downs of those in John’s orbit like officers Bradford (Eric Winter), Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Grey (Richard T. Jones).

As more information about The Rookie season 6 official synopsis becomes available, we’ll place it right here.

Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan, The Rookie (Image credit: ABC)

The Rookie season 6 cast

As of publication, there hasn’t been any major casting news announced, meaning viewers should expect the major characters and their portrayers to return. Leading the way as Officer John Nolan is Nathan Fillion. Fillion has been in numerous hit shows throughout his career including Castle, Modern Family and Big Mouth, and he appears in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Also expected to return alongside Fillion are Alyssa Diaz (Ray Donovan: The Movie), Richard T. Jones (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Melissa O’Neil ( iZombie), Eric Winter (The Good Doctor) and Jenna Dewan (Superman & Lois).

The Rookie season 6 trailer

With the show only in pre-production, a trailer is not yet avaialble.

How to watch The Rookie season 6

The Rookie is an ABC original series and new episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. New episodes can also be streamed the next day on Hulu.

There is no official timetable for when season 6 episodes air in the UK, but seasons 1-5 can be seen on Sky TV or NOW.