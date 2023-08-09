Is this troubled Coronation Street character headed for OnlyFans next?

Could Coronation Street be about to take a sinister twist as one character's life continues to spiral out of control?

It's been rumoured that Coronation Street character Ryan Connor will delve into the world of subscription services for intimate content in the aftermath of his acid attack, by signing up to a platform similar to OnlyFans.

It's thought that the Corrie character, who is played by Ryan Prescott in the ITV show, will begin to experiment with more intimate snaps after being tempted by the 'easy money' that is associated with subscription services.

A source told The Sun that Ryan is ‘soon going to be tempted into taking the easy money that comes with things like OnlyFans.'

However, ‘he will soon discover that not everything is as easy as it first appears'.

The source then added, ‘It’s a major storyline for Ryan and one that bosses know he is going to smash.’

It's been a difficult time for Ryan after his appearance was significantly altered by the cruel acid attack that saw him disfigured across his face.

Part of his struggle since the attack has been a secret addiction to steroids, which sees him potentially putting his health in danger, without any support from friends or family as they're all in the dark.

Fans are already commenting on the upcoming OnlyFans storyline, with one commenting on Twitter, 'This is interesting because Ryan wants to boost his self-confidence and make money.

'Most of Ryan only fans customers going to be other men probably gay. A straight male sex worker story is interesting.

'I think Corrie doing good giving a male perspective on this issue.'

But another viewer replied with less enthusiasm, 'Yeah, another ‘issue-based storyline’ is exactly what this show needs. Boring.'

And a third wrote, 'Corrie is becoming absurd, dreary drivel. Yet another storyline that isn’t needed.'

Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday, 9th August 2023 to see what's next for Ryan.

Tune in to Coronation Street on Wednesday, 9th August 2023 to see what's next for Ryan.