'It's a Sin' star Olly Alexander could join 'Strictly Come Dancing' line-up

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly interested in Olly Alexander, after his memorable BRIT Awards performance alongside Sir Elton John. The It's a Sin star and Years & Years musician is in high demand lately, and it seems that Strictly bosses are interested in having him on their dancing competition too.

An insider reportedly told The Sun: “Everyone wants a piece of Olly at the moment and the Beeb are no different.

“Strictly have Olly in their sights and have offered him a spot in this year’s line-up, should he wish to take part. Olly’s performance at The Brits with Elton showed he was an outstanding dancer as well as a singer and getting him onto this year’s series would be a huge coup."

They added: "He is everything Strictly loves and given his enormous popularity with younger people, it could bring a new audience to the show."

Olly Alexander and Elton John performed together at the BRIT Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olly Alexander heading to Strictly?

Previously, Olly has expressed an interest in the show, but that was before Strictly has introduced their first same-sex partnership. In 2018, he said: "Why not? I’d want a guy partner. I need a big man to spin me around."

Last year ex-boxer Nicola Adams and Strictly professional Katya Jones paired up for the competition, making them the first same-sex duo in the show's history. So there's definitely a potential for another pairing in the future.

So far, there are no updates on when Strictly Come Dancing will return to the BBC, but last year it ran for nine weeks beginning on 17th October. So it's very likely the competition will return later in the year.

It's unclear who's joining the line-up either, but other rumoured contestants alongside Olly are Death in Paradise star Ralf Little and Chief Medical officer Chris Whitty. We'll have to wait and see though!

Last year's winners were comedian Bill Bailey and professional partner Oti Mabuse, beating finalists EastEnders star Maisie Smith, Made in Chelsea's Jaime Laing and singer HRVY to win the coveted Glitterball trophy.