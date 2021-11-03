‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 15 arriving Dec. 1

The long wait is over, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will make its return with its record-setting 15th season on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The popular comedy series will first air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and then be available to stream via FX on Hulu.

When It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns with season 15 it will have been more than two years since the last episode of season 14 aired on Nov. 20, 2019. But return it has, and with season 15 It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia becomes the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history, surpassing The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.

To celebrate, the gang is making their way to Ireland. Here is the synopsis for season 15 from FX:

“In the seismic wake of COVID-19 and all things 2020, the gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee and Frank to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.”

Rob McElhenny, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito are all back for a season that will see their gang try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.

(Image credit: FX)

The first two episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 will be shown on Dec. 1, after which new episodes will premiere each Wednesday at 10 p.m. on FXX, then will be made available on FX on Hulu the next day. Previous seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are also available to watch on FX on Hulu.