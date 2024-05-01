ITV 'axes' Alan Carr show after three seasons

Comedian Alan Carr has fronted a number of ITV shows, but one won't be returning.

ITV has reportedly axed one of Alan Carr's programmes after three seasons, with The Sun saying that it won't be returning this year.

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow first debuted on ITV in 2020, with the show featuring "reworked" and "supersized" versions of previous gameshows, most of which came from the Fremantle library.

These included The Price is Right, Bullseye, and Name that Tune, with the popular show airing on Saturday nights before taking a year-long break, as the last season aired back in 2022.

But, reports suggest the series won't be returning this year and potentially beyond, with a source revealing Alan has a number of other shows in the works, so he won't be hit too hard by ITV's potential decision to take Epic Gameshow off the air.

They revealed to The Sun: "Alan won't be taking this too hard as the three seasons Epic Gameshow ran for on ITV were well received and it's not like he's short of other projects.

"On ITV alone, he has a prime-time game show Password coming up later this year, as well as a second series of his autobiographical comedy-drama Changing Ends."

Name That Tune featured on Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow (Image credit: ITV)

ITV's Password sees Alan facing off against This Country's Daisy May Cooper, where they play a word association game alongside contestants. Both captains give one-word clues to help their teammate guess a mystery “password”, hence the name of the show!

Elsewhere, Changing Ends is Alan's drama series about comedian Alan Carr growing up in Northampton during the 1980s, as the son of a professional football manager. A second season was commissioned last November and is on the way, with a release date yet to be confirmed by ITV.

So while Epic Gameshow's future is uncertain, there's plenty of Alan Carr projects for fans to look forward to, including Interior Design Masters season 5 on BBC One which sees the comedian overseeing ten novice designers compete to win a life-changing interior design contract.

Elsewhere, ITV confirmed that another Alan Carr fronted programme won't be returning, as they announced that Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream was only meant to be a standalone season while they looked for the roles of Sophie and Sky.