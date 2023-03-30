ITV 'axes' medical drama Maternal after just one season — here's why

ITV has axed Maternal after just one series after the show failed to find a big enough audience, it has been claimed.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), ITV blamed the decision on Maternal's poor ratings as it simply didn't find enough viewers, even though those that did tune in loved it.

Their source allegedly said: "It's been a very difficult decision because the show was much liked at the channel and the viewers who watched it really loved it too.

"Unfortunately, the audience didn't come to the drama in the numbers that we'd hoped for", they added.

Maternal's first six-episode series aired between January and February of 2023. The article goes on to explain that, whilst the show began with an audience of 2.4 million viewers, it had not sustained audience interest. Meanwhile, the series finale was only viewed by 1.31 million.

Fans have not taken too kindly to the news.

One viewer wrote: "This is extremely disappointing @ITV. #Maternal was a brilliant programme with brilliant actors and storylines that felt relevant and real."

This is extremely disappointing @ITV. #Maternal was a brilliant programme with brilliant actors and storylines that felt relevant and real.😡 https://t.co/P7cFiF1gOZMarch 30, 2023 See more

Another wrote: "Amazed to read that there will be no second series of @itv #Maternal. Personally thought it was excellent."

Amazed to read that there will be no second series of @itv #Maternal . Personally thought it was excellent.March 29, 2023 See more

A third wrote: "#ITV axing #maternal is shortsighted. Great acting and relatable for so many."

#ITV axing #maternal is shortsighted. Great acting and relatable for so many.March 30, 2023 See more

Maternal starred Parminder Nagra (Bend It Like Beckham.), Lisa McGrillis (Mum) and Lara Pulver (Sherlock) as Dr. Maryam Afridi, Dr. Helen Cavendish, and Ms Catherine MacDiarmid, respectively.

The series then followed our three female medics as they tried their best to cope with the staggering workload of being an NHS worker on the post-pandemic frontline whilst juggling family life after returning to work from maternity leave.

The series was penned by director and playwright, Jacqui Honess-Martin in her TV screenwriting debut.

Ahead of Maternal's release, ITV was pushing it as one to watch, with ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill saying: "The scripts perfectly capture how difficult it can be for women juggling family life, whilst under pressure at work, making critical life or death decisions," she says. "It's hard to believe this is Jacqui's first television drama."

If you want to revisit the series, you can watch all six episodes of Maternal right now on ITV's streaming service, ITVX. And for more info on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide.