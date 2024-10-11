ITV commissions huge Vicky McClure thriller for a third season

Vicky McClure is heading back to our screens with Trigger Point season 3 after ITV recommissioned the series following the huge success of Trigger Point season 2 in January this year.

The second season had audiences gripped, averaging 8.1 million viewers across the series. It has also been streamed 30 million times on ITVX and was the second most-watched drama on ITV1 this year after Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Starring Vicky McClure in the lead role of bomb disposal operative or ‘expo’ Lana Washington, Trigger Point follows a team of bomb disposal officers (EXPOs) as they work to keep the capital safe from explosive devices and terrorist threats.

Alongside Vicky McClure we will also see Eric Shango (On The Edge), Nabil Elouahabi (Blue Lights, Unforgotten), Natalie Simpson (North Sea Connection) and Maanuv Thiara (DI Ray, Landscapers) all returning for the third season.

With each season of Trigger Point upping the ante, the third series will see explosives officer Lana Washington and her team called to investigate a bomb threat that soon reveals itself to be the start of a sinister vendetta. Someone is targeting individuals, and demanding revenge. Working alongside the Police Counterterrorism Unit, the Bomb Disposal Squad race against time to find the bomber before they claim their next victim.

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington in Trigger Point. (Image credit: ITV)

Trigger Point season 3 will see Jed Mercurio returning to the helm. Speaking of the new season he said: “Thank you to all the Trigger Point viewers who have made the series such a success. Thanks to our fantastic crew and brilliant cast led by the amazing Vicky McClure. We’re thrilled ITV, together with All3Media International, have commissioned a third season of twists, turns, bangs and blasts.”

Vicky McClure added: “Trigger Point is back! We're all so excited to get going. Having had such a positive response to the previous two series, we want to make the next series even more exciting, keep everyone on the edge of their seats whilst getting to know even more about the brilliant characters in the show. Lana is such a complex character to play, it’s a joy for an actor to play a role with as many layers as Lana.”

Trigger Point seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on ITVX now.