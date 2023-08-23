ITV teases 'high-octane' reality series The Fortune Hotel

The Fortune Hotel is a nail-biting new competition series on ITV where contestants try to bag themselves a life-changing sum of money against a luxurious Caribbean backdrop.

The eight-part series is hosted by The Split star Stephen Mangan who will oversee pairs of contestants as they are given a briefcase and expected to keep their cool, or face an early checkout.

Speaking about taking part, Stephen said: "This show has it all and I can’t wait to take up my post as the devilishly polite but mischievous manager of The Fortune Hotel. But be warned, once you’ve checked in, nothing is as it seems…"

Teasing the plot, ITV revealed: "10 pairs of contestants will arrive at The Fortune Hotel, where they will be given an all-important briefcase. Inside one case is the ultimate jackpot of £250,000 in cash, eight are empty, and one contains the dreaded Early Checkout Card – whichever pair is left holding that case at the end of each show will see their stay brought to a dramatic, premature end."

Each day, the contestants have the opportunity to discover who has which case, while viewers at home already know so they can watch as the clueless participants try to figure things out for themselves.

The climax of each episode is the nerve-shredding case swap where each pair must decide whether to keep or swap their case, in a tricky decision not too dissimilar to Deal or No Deal, which is also set to make a comeback on ITV soon.

Paul Mortimer, ITV's Director of Reality Commissioning says: “I am so excited for our viewers to get to experience this reality TV event set in the glamorous but drama-filled world of The Fortune Hotel. Our hotel guests (and players) will reflect a cross-section of the audience.

"With an eye on the prize, alliances amongst them will be made, tested and dramatically broken as they all battle to secure the elusive top prize. Stephen is the perfect host to welcome and smoothly guide both contestants and viewers from check in to check out."

Right now, we don't have a confirmed release date for The Fortune Hotel but it is expected to arrive next year. Pack your bags!

The Fortune Hotel will air on ITV1, ITVX and STV and STV Player in 2024.