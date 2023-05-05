ITV's new Deal or No Deal gets exciting update

Deal or No Deal has a brand-new look ahead of its return on ITV, with the gameshow returning to our screens later this year.

The original series ran from 2005 - 2016 with Noel Edmonds at the helm, as he oversaw contestants trying to negotiate with the banker and open the right boxes, in order to take home a huge cash prize.

With the revamped series right around the corner, ITV has released a brand new logo for the programme, featuring a neon red box framed by red and gold text and plenty of sparkles.

It's a very different look for Deal or No Deal, with the original logo having a blue background and a red box in the middle, with a question mark between the show's title.

The original Deal or No Deal logo. (Image credit: Channel 4)

According to ITV, the series will "see contestants battle it out against the notorious Banker to be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize, in a nail-biting game of nerves and intuition".

Speaking about presenting the iconic gameshow, Stephen Mulhern said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series. I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!

"It looks so simple but it's an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started."

In addition to the new logo, casting is now open so fans can apply to take on The Banker firsthand and see if they've got what it takes to win big. There's no trivia in this game show though, just pure luck!

Applications are open via the official Deal or No Deal website. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and the full terms and conditions are available on the site.

Meanwhile, fans can get involved by applying to be in the audience. Filming takes place on July 4 and 5 in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Deal or No Deal airs on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.