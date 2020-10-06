Jessica Chastain builds a team of international badasses in 'The 355'
They don't just run the world — they're gonna save it, too.
Jessica Chastain has led a group of badasses to Mars and back. (And worked to save Earth from the ground, too.) She's hunted Osama bin Laden. She's played cards.
Now? She's putting a team of badass women together to save the world in a different way in The 355.
Here's the full take from the studio:
When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move.
There are a lot of familiar ties here. Director Simon Kinberg wrote, directed and produced X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which included Chastain. Sebastian Stan (as in Bucky Barnes and the Winter Soldier) also was in The Martian with Chastain, and Kinberg served as a producer on that one, too.
We don't know a whole lot about the big bad in this one, but we do know that the plot will take the women — calling from (though not necessarily representing) the five nations of Germany, Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom and China — to Paris, Morocco and Shanghai. The words "Jason Bourne" are being invoked, too.
Still The 355 live up to that standard? We'll just have to see.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.