Jessica Chastain builds a team of international badasses in 'The 355'

Jessica Chastain has led a group of badasses to Mars and back. (And worked to save Earth from the ground, too.) She's hunted Osama bin Laden. She's played cards.

Now? She's putting a team of badass women together to save the world in a different way in The 355.

Here's the full take from the studio:

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move.

There are a lot of familiar ties here. Director Simon Kinberg wrote, directed and produced X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which included Chastain. Sebastian Stan (as in Bucky Barnes and the Winter Soldier) also was in The Martian with Chastain, and Kinberg served as a producer on that one, too.

We don't know a whole lot about the big bad in this one, but we do know that the plot will take the women — calling from (though not necessarily representing) the five nations of Germany, Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom and China — to Paris, Morocco and Shanghai. The words "Jason Bourne" are being invoked, too.

Still The 355 live up to that standard? We'll just have to see.