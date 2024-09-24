Jo Joyner reveals Shakespeare & Hathaway in shock comeback

Jo Joyner has revealed the surprise news that she's back shooting a fifth series of Shakespeare & Hathaway, her cosy BBC crime drama.

The former EastEnders star plays ex-hairdresser Luella Shakespeare alongside Mark Benton as ex-cop Frank Hathaway in the hugely popular show.

But the last series was aired two years ago, and some fans suspected the drama might not return for a fifth run.

However, Jo, currently starring in the mystery thriller The Wives, says: "I'm so excited to be stepping back into Luella's bright and fluffy shoes! We have such loyal and brilliant fans who have been asking us daily if we'll ever be back, so it's wonderful to finally be able to say yes! I can't wait to see Lu, Frank and Sebastian cracking more countryside crimes whilst squabbling fondly in series 5."

Mark Benton adds: "I'm so thrilled to be making the show again. The reaction was phenomenal and hopefully, series five will be even better. I can't wait."

Also joining them is Patrick Walshe McBride as Sebastian Brudenell, the third member of their crime-fighting team. Sebastian is often seen donning disguises to help them go undercover in their cases. He says: "I'm so excited to be back filming Shakespeare & Hathaway. We have so much fun making the show and we put a lot of love into it. I hope viewers will be interested to find out what the characters have been up to over the last couple of years, and will enjoy accompanying us in a new season of murder and merriment. Anyone for Earl Grey?"

The new series is once again being shot in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Helen Munson, Commissioner for BBC Daytime comments: "I'm delighted that Shakespeare and Hathaway are back! Expect more murder, more intrigue, and of course more comedy in series 5, as Lu and Frank once again solve crimes in beautiful Stratford Upon Avon."

Shakespeare & Hathaway will premiere exclusively on UKTV's specialist crime drama channel, Alibi next year before launching later on the BBC and iPlayer. Series one to four are available on BBC iPlayer for you to enjoy now. No details have yet been released on the cases the team will be cracking. It's likely to come to BritBox in the US.

