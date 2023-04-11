Jodie Whittaker and Bella Ramsey lead Time series 2 cast

The cast for Time series 2 has been assembled, and there are some huge names going behind bars for the new, three-part BBC drama!

The second series features Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Attack the Block), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones), Tamara Lawrance (The Silent Twins, The Long Song) as prisoners Orla, Kelsey and Abi.

As part of the announcement, the Beeb also confirmed Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) would be reprising her role as prison chaplain, Marie-Louise.

Of her new role, Jodie Whittaker said: "Time was such an incredible and powerful show created by an extraordinary team, and being a part of this project in its second iteration is an absolute dream."

Ramsey added: "I'm very happy to be a part of this project, working with an incredible team and following on from a stellar first season. And it's such an honor to be Kelsey, I'm really excited to experience the world through her for a few months.

Series creator Jimmy McGovern was just as enthusiastic. He said: "This is the best cast I have ever seen assembled for any drama of mine. The best crew too. I am so, so looking forward to it."

A plot summary for Time series 2 reads: "An original news story told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a woman's prison. Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey (Bella Ramsey), Orla (Jodie Whittaker) and Abi (Tamara Lawrance) are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a share understanding, still might be possible".

Time series 1 aired in 2021 and starred Sean Bean as Stephen Graham as newly-imprisoned inmate Mark Cobden and prison officer Eric McNally, respectively. The first series was a huge hit for the BBC and won the 2022 BAFTA TV award for best mini-series.

Time series 2 does not have a release date, but filming is due to get underway in and around Liverpool soon. In the meantime, you can stream the first series on BBC iPlayer; if you're looking for more shows to watch, be sure to check out our guide recommending the best BBC dramas you should be streaming right now.