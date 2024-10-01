John Singleton's 'Certified Fresh' classic is now available to watch on Netflix

In some great news for Netflix subscribers, the classic movie Boyz n the Hood is available to stream on the platform, today, October 1. The movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 96% positive reviews, The Hollywood Reporter calls it a "booming, heart slam of a film" and WTW even placed it on our list of the 100 best movies of all time.

For those not as familiar, Boyz n the Hood marks the dearly departed John Singleton's feature film debut, earning him a pair of Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay. It follows the coming-of-age stories of Tre (Cuba Gooding Jr.), Ricky (Morris Chestnut) and Doughboy (Ice Cube) as they navigate the tough environment of South Central Los Angeles. Faced with a rising drug crisis, gang violence and racial bias among the police force, the three boys grow into young men with different paths before them. For Tre's part, he thankfully has strong guidance from his father, Furious Styles (Laurence Fishburne), who's determined to make sure Tre doesn't fall victim to societal ills, which is no easy task.

The movie also stars Angela Bassett, Nia Long, Regina King, Tyra Ferrell, Alysia Rogers and Desi Arnez Hines II. On an interesting note, Boyz n the Hood also marks the first time Fishburne and Bassett appeared in a full-length movie together. The pair subsequently joined forces again in What’s Love Got to Do with It, both earning Oscar nominations, and Akeelah and the Bee.

Zeroing back in on Singleton, he's without question one of the most prolific directors of the past three decades. His work has not only broken down cultural barriers in Hollywood, but it also left a lasting impression on moviegoers and TV watchers alike. From Higher Learning to Poetic Justice to Baby Boy to Snowfall, Singleton has been behind projects that not only entertain but also shed light on a particular community in America. Boyz n the Hood started it all and launched this legacy.

Again, Boyz n the Hood is now streaming on Netflix. If you’re a Singleton fan, another one of his classics, Baby Boy, is also streaming on the platform. By the way, Boyz n the Hood is also available to stream for free on Tubi.

Boyz n the Hood (1991) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On