'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' is returning sooner than expected — and there's a trailer!

Who's ready to head back to the island? Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will be taking us back to Isla Nublar much sooner than anticipated, with Season 3 coming our way May 21st of this year. And we don't just have a date! Netflix has also released a brand new teaser trailer (and poster) to go along with the announcement.

Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Kenji (Ryan Potter), Ben (Sean Giambrone), Yaz (Kausar Mohammed), Brooklyn (Jenna Ortega) and Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) will all return for the action-packed third season. And yes, Bumpy will probably be there too!

Check out the teaser:

Ok, so there's not a ton to go off of there. The chamber we see leaking coolant is the very same containment pod we saw melting down at the end of Season 2. But, at the very least we now have confirmation that whatever was chilling out (literally) in stasis is definitely out and wreaking havoc on the island. Will the kids survive this one? Probably! Will Rexy be overjoyed that there's a new dinosaur causing problems on her island? Probably not!

If you haven't been keeping up with the series, here's the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous:

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive. Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz serves as consulting producer.