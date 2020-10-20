Kaley Cuoco is an out-of-control flight attendant on HBO Max

Kaley Cuoco is having a bad night. Who among us, though, has not awoken from a tryst in a hotel on the other side of the world, with a corpse where the hook-up went to sleep?

That's the predicament in which Cassandra Bowden (Cuoco) has found herself in The Flight Attendant, which premieres with a three-episode drop on Nov. 26 on HBO Max.

The problem, of course, is that Cassandra isn't sure whether she killed Alex, or if someone else killed him. (The booze might have something to do with that.)

And the more she learns, the more she thinks she might have done the deed. "The whole night is just flickers," she says in the trailer for the series, which also stars Michiel Huisman, T.R. Knight, Zosia Mamet and Rosise Perez.

Following the triple-episode premiere, two more eps drop on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, with the finale landing on Dec. 17. The Flight Attendant is based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian.