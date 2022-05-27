How did Kendall Jenner react to losing a Vogue cover to big siste Kim Kardashian?

By published

That Kim Kardashian Vogue cover was initially slated for Kendall — here's how it all awkwardly went down on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians -- "Where I’ve Been and Where I Wanna Go" - Episode 107 -- Kim’s new found independence takes her to amazing heights in the world of fashion. Kris faces a challenge as a mom and manager during the Kim Kardashian Vogue cover shoot, while Kourtney and Travis explore new avenues on their fertility journey. Kendall, shown
What happened in the lead-up to Kim's Vogue shoot proved very awkward. (Image credit: Hulu)

This week's episode of The Kardashians showed things went pretty smooth for that Kim Kardashian Vogue cover shoot for the March 2022 issue, so much so that Anna Wintour gave her immediate approval over Facetime. But it's what happens in the lead-up to the shoot that proved very awkward. 

During another one of Kim's fashion shoots, this time for a Balenciaga campaign, momager Kris Jenner excitedly told her famous daughter that American Vogue wants her for the March cover. The problem? The folks behind the storied fashion mag initially lined up Kim's supermodel sister Kendall Jenner for the same issue, even going so far as to shoot a cover try with her, before scrapping Ken for Kim. 

The news was "bittersweet" for Kim Kardashian, who said: "I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue. I don't care how many times you could be on the cover; it will never get old. This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honored to be a part of this." 

Though the reality added that in the past, she “probably would have murdered Kendall" to land the cover of Vogue, her reaction now is thankfully different: "I feel so bad. It's bittersweet. I am not telling [Kendall]!"

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

That task was left to Kris, who sat her model daughter down to gently "talk about the whole Vogue situation" on camera. Luckily for her, Kendall's agent had already given her a heads-up on the uncomfortable situation, softening the blow. For her part, Kendall handles the whole thing very maturely, saying in a confessional: "I am happy for my sister, and she should be really happy."

"There is not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person," Kendall said. However, she did admit: "Don't get me wrong, I would have been extremely honored and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover."

Fans react to that awkward Kim Kardashian Vogue moment

Not surprisingly, The Kardashians viewers didn't handle the Vogue news quite as well as Kendall did, posting memes about the awkward moment. Others, however, were proud of Jenner for how "supportive and chill" she was about the whole thing... 

New episodes of Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK. 

