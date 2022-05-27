How did Kendall Jenner react to losing a Vogue cover to big siste Kim Kardashian?
By Christina Izzo published
That Kim Kardashian Vogue cover was initially slated for Kendall — here's how it all awkwardly went down on The Kardashians.
This week's episode of The Kardashians showed things went pretty smooth for that Kim Kardashian Vogue cover shoot for the March 2022 issue, so much so that Anna Wintour gave her immediate approval over Facetime. But it's what happens in the lead-up to the shoot that proved very awkward.
During another one of Kim's fashion shoots, this time for a Balenciaga campaign, momager Kris Jenner excitedly told her famous daughter that American Vogue wants her for the March cover. The problem? The folks behind the storied fashion mag initially lined up Kim's supermodel sister Kendall Jenner for the same issue, even going so far as to shoot a cover try with her, before scrapping Ken for Kim.
The news was "bittersweet" for Kim Kardashian, who said: "I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue. I don't care how many times you could be on the cover; it will never get old. This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honored to be a part of this."
Though the reality added that in the past, she “probably would have murdered Kendall" to land the cover of Vogue, her reaction now is thankfully different: "I feel so bad. It's bittersweet. I am not telling [Kendall]!"
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
That task was left to Kris, who sat her model daughter down to gently "talk about the whole Vogue situation" on camera. Luckily for her, Kendall's agent had already given her a heads-up on the uncomfortable situation, softening the blow. For her part, Kendall handles the whole thing very maturely, saying in a confessional: "I am happy for my sister, and she should be really happy."
"There is not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person," Kendall said. However, she did admit: "Don't get me wrong, I would have been extremely honored and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover."
Fans react to that awkward Kim Kardashian Vogue moment
Not surprisingly, The Kardashians viewers didn't handle the Vogue news quite as well as Kendall did, posting memes about the awkward moment. Others, however, were proud of Jenner for how "supportive and chill" she was about the whole thing...
#TheKardashians Kris: "Who's gonna be the one to tell Kendall that they're giving you the cover of Vogue over her"Kim: "Well I'm not gonna tell her. I feel so bad...its bitter sweet"Also Kim: pic.twitter.com/ABJRrjkucDMay 26, 2022
love how supportive and chill kendall is about kim getting the vogue cover instead of her 🙌🏼 #thekardashiansMay 26, 2022
Kendall when kris told her Kim got the cover 👁💧👄💧👁 yeah it’s fine #TheKardashiansMay 26, 2022
Kim secretly loving that American Vogue replaced Kendall with her!!! 😂#TheKardashians #KUWTK #Kardashians pic.twitter.com/NuPMnql1tgMay 26, 2022
Kendall took the news so well. I respect that about her. #TheKardashiansMay 26, 2022
omg @KimKardashian little smile after saying she would have murdered @KendallJenner for the vogue is giving me these vibes #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/zQ29mu29gpMay 26, 2022
Wow @kendalljenner! I've always admired you but the way you reacted for the Vogue cover made me realize even more how kind and genuine you are towards others! You are so special❤️ #TheKardashiansMay 26, 2022
I fully understand why Kim is excited for this Vogue cover but I’m sure the Kim today does feel bad.. the Kim from before wouldn’t gaf. Kendall is being a good sport about it. But I’m sure it bothers her. #TheKardashiansMay 26, 2022
Kris is not even trying to hide her delight that Kim snatched the Vogue cover from Kendall #TheKardashiansMay 26, 2022
when they offer you the cover of Vogue but your agent hands the job to your sister: #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/eYisV1nolTMay 26, 2022
New episodes of Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.
Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.