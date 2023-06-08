Kirstie Allsopp reacts as her Christmas daytime show is axed

Kirstie Allsopp has reacted to the news that her popular Christmas daytime show Kirstie's Handmade Christmas has been axed by Channel 4.

The show, which sees TV presenter Kirstie making inexpensive and easy Christmas creations, has been rested for a year as part of Channel 4's cost-cutting efforts due to the broadcaster's ad revenue plummeting.

According to Deadline, Channel 4’s content chief Ian Katz personally phoned Kirstie to tell her the news last Thursday.

Kirstie was upset to hear about the axing, telling Deadline: “I know it’s not personal. We all take a hit on different things at different points in time. Hopefully, the ad market will improve and we’ll be back again.”

“I am very upset for anybody — not just my colleagues, not just the lovely people that I work with — but anybody in the industry who is struggling for work. I know there are quite a few."

Kirstie will continue creating fun and festive crafts on the primetime version of the show, which will air later this year as planned.

Kirstie also revealed that she and her regular presenting partner Phil Spencer, who both host property series Location, Location, Location and Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It, have signed a new two-year deal with Channel 4 in March.

This news comes after Channel 4 was axing popular reality series SAS: Who Dares Wins after eight series.

According to The Sun, Channel 4 has decided to bring the reality show's run to an end after eight series, among rumors that the broadcaster was planning on reviewing many of its longest-running shows.

An insider allegedly told the publication: "Losing such a big-name show is a disturbing sign for C4 as it faces an uncertain future in a market which will be difficult for even the biggest broadcasters and streaming services."

There is some good news, though, as it has been reported that Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will survive the chop.