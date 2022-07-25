Legendary EastEnders Barry actor makes surprise appearance at Truck Festival with Sam Fender

Musician Sam Fender brought out EastEnders icon Shaun Williamson, aka Barry Evans, as a surprise guest during his performance at Truck Festival.

Sam headlined the festival in Oxfordshire on Saturday (July 23) and stunned the audience by bringing out the actor on stage halfway through his show.

The unlikely pair performed Sam’s song Getting Started and a clip of the duo was shared on the official Truck Festival’s Twitter account.

The video was captioned: “So Barry from EastEnders sang Getting Started with @samfendermusic last night.”

Shaun is best known for playing the iconic Barry Evans in the soap from 1994 to 2004, who had a turbulent time on the Square and was very unlucky in love.

After his first wife, Natalie Price (Lucy Speed) had an affair, he famously met his grisly demise at the hands of his second wife, EastEnders villain Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) after she pushed him off a cliff when they had just got married.

Since his famous appearance, he went on to play a satirical version of himself in Ricky Gervais’ Extras, as well as starring in Life’s Too Short, Houdini, Mister Winner, Al Murray’s Great British Pub Quiz and many more.

As well as being a talented actor, Shaun has proven himself to be a musical maestro as he announced that he was going on tour in January with his "Barrioke" themed nights, where fans can join Shaun on stage for karaoke.

This isn’t Shaun’s first time taking to the stage as he has performed at Box Park in Croydon during Euro 2020 before England’s match against Croatia. He sang songs such as Sweet Caroline and Mustang Sally.

He also garnered a lot of attention for his performance at the World Indoor Bowls Championship in 2014 where he sang Something Inside So Strong.

