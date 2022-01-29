Louise Jameson is joining 'Emmerdale' soon: 'It feels like such a gift!'

Louise Jameson is no stranger to soaps, having played restaurant owner Rosa Di Marco in EastEnders from 1998 to 2000. Now she's about to join Emmerdale to play Mary, the mum of Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry). Mary is set to arrive in the Dales just in time to interrupt a huge moment in Rhona’s life.

Louise Jameson says: “It feels like such a gift to be welcomed into the Emmerdale cast. Playing Zoe’s on screen mum is the icing on the cake.”



No nonsense Mary has a strained relationship with her daughter Rhona who's always felt she was never good enough for her mother. Mary, however, will be popular with all the locals she meets in the village. But does this mean she'll be able to repair her broken relationship with Rhona..? As we know in soaps, it's difficult to put the past behind you and begin to cherish relationships.

Mary does have an acerbic wit and stubbornness, so one thing Rhona does know is that things will get feisty while her domineering mother is around. Surely it's only a matter of time before she starts ruffling feathers in the village. But how long before unsettled Rhona finds out the real reason behind her mother’s arrival?

We will update on whattowatch.com when we hear the episode date for when Mary meets Rhona in Emmerdale.

The Yorkshire soap's producer Laura Shaw says: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Louise to Emmerdale. It's great to have such a high calibre and talented actor join our already strong team and she will be a fabulous asset to the show. Intelligent, witty and complex, Mary promises to be a force to be reckoned with in the village and for Rhona, there won't ever be a dull moment whilst her domineering mother is around."

Louise Jameson as Mary in Emmerdale, with her daughter Rhona played by Zoë Henry. (Image credit: ITV)

More about new 'Emmerdale' star Louise Jameson

As well as playing Rosa Di Marco in EastEnders, Louise has also been an acclaimed TV actress since the 1970s, playing Leela in Doctor Who alongside Tom Baker's Time Lord. Then going into the 1980s she played Blanche Simmonds in BBC1 wartime drama Tenko and Susan Young in Jersey-set drama Bergerac in the 1980s.

Louise's other Tv credits include The Omega Factor, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾, The Tractate Middoth, Silent Witness and Doctors.