'Love Is Blind' fans dying to know answer to baffling wine glasses question

'Love Is Blind' fans were desperate to know a question regarding the golden wine glasses.

Love Is Blind season 2 fans have been loving the series so far, but one particular detail in the show has had them baffled, with everyone asking the same question across social media.

Hilariously, this issue has stemmed from wine glasses — but there’s one difference with the glasses that has had watchers distracted, particularly the colour.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that all of the wine glasses the cast have been drinking from are gold and are featured in almost every scene, from the pods to their apartments. After the discovery, confused fans flocked to social media to all ask the same question…

What is with these gold glasses in every scene? From the pods to their apartments… does production have stock in these things? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/e9I5J4QNk6February 21, 2022 See more

In fact, the gold wine glasses have been commented on so many times that the show’s creator, Chris Coelen, was asked about them in an interview with Variety.

Talking about why the gold wine glasses are everywhere in the series, he said: “I don’t know. It’s something I like. When you turn on the show, you know it’s our show. It’s a very authentic, really true following of these people’s journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way, it’s fun.”

The golden glasses were even spotted at their apartments! (Image credit: Netflix)

The latest episodes saw the couples move in together and meet each other’s families, and the remaining couples also all met up together for a beach party, before heading off to their stag and hen do’s.

Now, the finale is due to air this Friday, Feb. 25 where we discover which couples say yes or no on their wedding days and prove whether love is truly blind.

In other Love Is Blind news, fans threatened to cancel their Netflix subscription if Shayne and Natalie got together after he made her cry in the pods. But, in an unexpected twist, Shayne and Natalie are now set to get married in the finale — but will they say yes and get their happy ending? We’ll have to find out.

Love Is Blind season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.