Love Is Blind viewers applaud Nancy's family after heated exchange with Bartise

Love Is Blind season 3 has wrapped, but unfortunately, this go-around wasn't a fairytale romance for most of the season's cast. SK stunned fans and his fiancé Raven when he announced that he didn't want to marry her, while Zanab found a sense of empowerment in dumping Cole at the altar after he hurled several insults at her during their courtship. Even with those fireworks moments, for most Love Is Blind viewers, nothing quite compared to Nancy and Bartise's wedding ceremony.

Nancy and Bartise by no means have been a picture-perfect couple. Over the course of Love Is Blind season 3, he constantly threw Raven's beauty in Nancy's face, he tossed Nancy under the bus when she met his family, he brought up a hot-buttoned political issue and he never seemed to love her as much as she loved him. So when it came time for them to say "I do," fans weren't surprised Bartise said, "I don't."

With that said, it was the aftermath of Bartise publicly declining to marry Nancy when the drama really kicked off. Once Nancy hears his words standing at the atlar, she makes a swift exit out of the building. At first, Bartise doesn't make a move to go after her, but he then chases her down after being prompted.

Catching up with his fiancé, he starts to explain his decision, but is interrupted by Nancy's mother, Erendira. Nancy and Bartise are able to effectively convince the matriarch to give them a brief moment to chat, but viewers did catch wind of Bartise's disrespectful tone in doing so.

While Bartise is explaining to Nancy all the reasons why he couldn't marry her (which she doesn’t buy), Nancy’s mother and her brother Steve, are huddled together fuming. Steve professes several times that he knew Bartise wasn't ready to marry Nancy.

Then, perhaps tired of waiting to express her discontentment, Erendira marches back over to Nancy and Bartise. Although Nancy again tries to tell her mom to give them space, the mother is not so easily swayed to walk away this time. Erendira fires off, "This young man is not ready for you. He’s not ready for who you are."

Steve is next to join in on the conversation. He is insistent Bartise explain to him why he would bring them all to a wedding knowing that he didn't want to be with Nancy. Bartise claims he doesn't owe Steve an explanation, but Nancy's brother strongly disagrees and doesn’t back down.

The two men go back and forth, with Bartise telling the sibling he's messing everything up. That's debatable considering the former is the one that ruined the wedding.

As Steve and his mom walk away from Nancy and Bartise, Steve continues to take digs at the Love Is Blind star. He rattles off, "She got way too much going on for herself to be hooked up with a guy like this. With a little boy like this. Come on now, that ain't no man. That’s a punk right there."

We’re glad things didn’t escalate further.

Love Is Blind viewers rally behind Nancy’s family

Fans were absolutely loving the way Nancy's family stood up for her. Check out what they’re saying on social media.

Love Is Blind season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.