Love Is Blind viewers praise first UK season but say THIS contestant is 'not real'

Love is Blind UK kicked off on Wednesday 7th August, with the first four episodes dropping on Netflix.

So far the response has been positive on social media, with viewers praising the show and the 'age-appropriate' lineup.

'Watching ‘Love is Blind Uk’ giggling, kicking my feet, blushing, sobbing. This one is for the real lovers,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, another said, 'Love is Blind UK is our conclusion with @Slytheerin: Nicole we feel for you be brave. Freddy’s not real.'

And another wrote, praising the show, 'love is blind uk is my favorite thing rn.'

Many viewers have theories already on who is playing a game in the show, with another Love Is Blind UK viewer writing, 'Every time Sam from love is blind says trust me I just want to shout at Nicole Dear don’t trust him.'

And another wrote, referring to the US version of the show, 'I already saw this freddie and catherine dynamic in jessica and mark in love is blind US season 1.'

However, not everyone had doubts, with some viewers saying they 'actually believe' the connections.

'Love is Blind UK is so nice and I actually believe in these connections man,' wrote another fan of the show.

Meanwhile another said, 'They are so elegant bruhhhh like they give off such king and queen from Tangled energy!!!'

To which another fan replied, 'Their meeting was also so NATURAL.'

And another said, 'Where are they getting all these tall guys in the UK? Sheesh.'

While another said, 'First of all, whoever did the casting deserves a raise cause we finally have an age appropriate cast for a show about marriage.'

While another said, '#LoveIsBlindUK is literally like Love Island for the senior leadership team it’s giving me a stress migraine.'

Love is Blind UK episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now. Episodes 5-9 are coming on Wednesday 14th August.