Love Island All Stars fans BEG producers to send in a bombshell for THIS islander
Love Island All Stars are desperate for producers to bring in a new islander for Kaz
There's been plenty of drama in the Love Island All Stars villa, but there's one islander who's been sitting on the sidelines.
Viewers are calling for Love Island All Stars islander Kaz to have a new bombshell sent in, after she's been stuck in the role of 'therapist' without a romantic connection.
'Poor Kaz gets stuck in these couple conversations, send someone in for her please,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
Poor Kaz gets stuck in these couple conversations, send someone in for her please #LoveIslandFebruary 5, 2024
While another said, 'This villa has literally made Kaz the villa therapist/listening ear & production ain’t bringing nobody in that would go for her. This just a free holiday for her at this point. Hate that for her.'
This villa has literally made Kaz the villa therapist/listening ear & production ain’t bringing nobody in that would go for her. This just a free holiday for her at this point. Hate that for her. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStarsFebruary 5, 2024
And another wrote, 'Why is Kaz being used as the #LoveIsland therapist. This is #LoveIslandAllStars send our girl a sweet one.'
Why is Kaz being used as the #LoveIsland therapist. This is #LoveIslandAllStars send our girl a sweet oneFebruary 5, 2024
While another wrote, 'PLEASE can we throw just ONE bombshell in for my girl Kaz, that villa is dryyyyy for her she is surviving not thriving.'
PLEASE can we throw just ONE bombshell in for my girl Kaz, that villa is dryyyyy for her she is surviving not thriving #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/FexOaONMyoFebruary 5, 2024
And another agreed, 'You mean to tell me that from all the past seasons, the producers can’t find a bombshell or three that wants Kaz?? Stop playing.'
You mean to tell me that from all the past seasons, the producers can’t find a bombshell or three that wants Kaz?? Stop playing 😒🙄 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/IUe5MvZD41February 5, 2024
While another said, 'Kaz always getting stuck in these awkward couple moments and it’s hilarious poor girl just trying to chill.'
Kaz always getting stuck in these awkward couple moments and it’s hilarious poor girl just trying to chill😭😭😭😭😭 #LoveIslandFebruary 5, 2024
And another wrote, 'For the love of all things holy we need a bombshell for Kaz!!!!!!'
For the love of all things holy we need a bombshell for Kaz!!!!!! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DMwrb2unYZFebruary 5, 2024
And another Love Island All Stars fan wrote, 'SO WE CANT BRING IN ANYONE FOR KAZ?????? PRODUCERS???? HELLO???? She’s not here to be a therapist!!!'
SO WE CANT BRING IN ANYONE FOR KAZ?????? PRODUCERS???? HELLO???? She’s not here to be a therapist!!! #LoveIsland https://t.co/zapvK5QZL0February 5, 2024
While another wrote, 'if there’s no love for my Sis Kaz in there, could we get her back to the real world? Men plenty for outside here.'
@LoveIsland if there’s no love for my Sis Kaz in there, could we get her back to the real world? Men plenty for outside here. 😒🙄#LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pqodKaM4v7February 5, 2024
And another wrote, 'Pleaseeee bring someone in for Kaz , this is just mad now like plssss she so beautiful inside and out like this is killing me now aha.'
Pleaseeee bring someone in for Kaz , this is just mad now like plssss she so beautiful inside and out like this is killing me now aha #LoveIslandFebruary 5, 2024
To which another fan replied, 'It’s so frustrating likeee.'
Love Island All Stars continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris