Love Island All Stars fans BEG producers to send in a bombshell for THIS islander

There's been plenty of drama in the Love Island All Stars villa, but there's one islander who's been sitting on the sidelines.

Viewers are calling for Love Island All Stars islander Kaz to have a new bombshell sent in, after she's been stuck in the role of 'therapist' without a romantic connection.

'Poor Kaz gets stuck in these couple conversations, send someone in for her please,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Poor Kaz gets stuck in these couple conversations, send someone in for her please #LoveIslandFebruary 5, 2024 See more

While another said, 'This villa has literally made Kaz the villa therapist/listening ear & production ain’t bringing nobody in that would go for her. This just a free holiday for her at this point. Hate that for her.'

This villa has literally made Kaz the villa therapist/listening ear & production ain’t bringing nobody in that would go for her. This just a free holiday for her at this point. Hate that for her. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStarsFebruary 5, 2024 See more

And another wrote, 'Why is Kaz being used as the #LoveIsland therapist. This is #LoveIslandAllStars send our girl a sweet one.'

Why is Kaz being used as the #LoveIsland therapist. This is #LoveIslandAllStars send our girl a sweet oneFebruary 5, 2024 See more

While another wrote, 'PLEASE can we throw just ONE bombshell in for my girl Kaz, that villa is dryyyyy for her she is surviving not thriving.'

PLEASE can we throw just ONE bombshell in for my girl Kaz, that villa is dryyyyy for her she is surviving not thriving #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/FexOaONMyoFebruary 5, 2024 See more

And another agreed, 'You mean to tell me that from all the past seasons, the producers can’t find a bombshell or three that wants Kaz?? Stop playing.'

You mean to tell me that from all the past seasons, the producers can’t find a bombshell or three that wants Kaz?? Stop playing 😒🙄 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/IUe5MvZD41February 5, 2024 See more

While another said, 'Kaz always getting stuck in these awkward couple moments and it’s hilarious poor girl just trying to chill.'

Kaz always getting stuck in these awkward couple moments and it’s hilarious poor girl just trying to chill😭😭😭😭😭 #LoveIslandFebruary 5, 2024 See more

And another wrote, 'For the love of all things holy we need a bombshell for Kaz!!!!!!'

For the love of all things holy we need a bombshell for Kaz!!!!!! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DMwrb2unYZFebruary 5, 2024 See more

And another Love Island All Stars fan wrote, 'SO WE CANT BRING IN ANYONE FOR KAZ?????? PRODUCERS???? HELLO???? She’s not here to be a therapist!!!'

SO WE CANT BRING IN ANYONE FOR KAZ?????? PRODUCERS???? HELLO???? She’s not here to be a therapist!!! #LoveIsland https://t.co/zapvK5QZL0February 5, 2024 See more

While another wrote, 'if there’s no love for my Sis Kaz in there, could we get her back to the real world? Men plenty for outside here.'

@LoveIsland if there’s no love for my Sis Kaz in there, could we get her back to the real world? Men plenty for outside here. 😒🙄#LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pqodKaM4v7February 5, 2024 See more

And another wrote, 'Pleaseeee bring someone in for Kaz , this is just mad now like plssss she so beautiful inside and out like this is killing me now aha.'

Pleaseeee bring someone in for Kaz , this is just mad now like plssss she so beautiful inside and out like this is killing me now aha #LoveIslandFebruary 5, 2024 See more

To which another fan replied, 'It’s so frustrating likeee.'

Love Island All Stars continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV.