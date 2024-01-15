Love Island: All Stars cast: meet the islanders for 2024

As is tradition, the Love Island: All Stars cast was confirmed just a few days out from the hit dating show's return.

This new spin-off has replaced the regular winter edition but has still promised to deliver all the typical drama we'd expect from the villa. This time around, our cast is comprised of famous faces from across the show's history, including recent stars from Love Island 2023 and the show's first outing in 2015! Will any of them find love this time around and join the Love Island winners list?

Below, you can find out a little bit more about each member of the Love Island: All Stars cast, including what series they originally took part in and why they've decided to come back!

Anton Danyluk

Age: 29

29 From: Lanarkshire

Lanarkshire Instagram: @anton_danyluk

@anton_danyluk Which series of Love Island was Anton Danyluk in? Anton appeared in Love Island season 5 (which aired in 2019). He was coupled up with with Belle Hassan when he narrowly missed out on a spot in the final and got dumped on day 56.

It sounds like Anton is thrilled to be back! Asked why he decided to make a comeback to the show, Anton said: "For me it was a no-brainer. I got the call and it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and probably the best summer I have ever had in my life. Getting the chance to do it twice is going to be unbelievable."

Chris Taylor

Age: 33

33 From: Leicester

Leicester Instagram: @christophertaylorofficial

@christophertaylorofficial Which series of Love Island was Chris Taylor in? Chris was also in Love Island series 5. But unlike his fellow castmate, Chris entered as a bombshell; he was coupled up with Maura and Harley during his time in the villa but ended up being dumped on day 52.

Chris is hoping he'll get to stick around a little longer compared to his first trip to the villa. Asked why he's made a comeback, he said: "Last time I was only there for 15 days, so I want to do it and enjoy it all again. I am 33 now and getting on a bit - I am getting ear hair! It would be nice to have a girl to keep my ears trimmed for me! It would be good to find a girl who I can co-parent my dog with."

Demi Jones

Age: 25

25 From: Portsmouth

Portsmouth Instagram: @demijones1

@demijones1 Which series of Love Island was Demi Jones in? Demi took part in the show's sixth series, which aired in January 2020. Demi entered on day 16 and came third place in her series, alongside Luke Mabbott.

Demi is committed to find her match in the villa this time around. "I am returning to the Love Island villa because I am ready again to find love. I lost a lot of confidence with my health issues over the last couple of years but I've been smashing the gym this year, finding my confidence again and I've got it back. So, let's find a man!"

Georgia Harrison

Age: 29

29 From: Essex

Essex Instagram: @georgialouiseharrison

@georgialouiseharrison Which series of Love Island was Georgia Harrison in? Georgia took part in series 3 (2017), after originally appearing on our screens in The Only Way Is Essex in 2014. She was a late arrival in the series and ended up being dumped shortly after.

Georgia thinks heading into the villa will help her see her 20s and maybe even find the partner she's after. "The last time I went in as a bombshell and I always wondered if I would have found love if I'd gone in a bit earlier. When I heard about Love Island: All Stars, I thought it was meant to be. As much as this year's been amazing, it's been heavy at times and pretty serious with all of my campaigning work. This is the last year of my 20's so I want to go in the Villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with."

Georgia Steel

Age: 25

25 From: York

York Instagram: @geesteelx

@geesteelx Which series of Love Island was Georgia Steel in? Georgia originally appeared in Love Island season 4, which aired in 2018. She also appeared in Love Island Games but was only in the show for a couple of days.

Georgia is committed to being herself and showing off how she's grown in the villa. Asked what her plan for All Stars is, she said: "I don't think I will do anything differently. I will still be myself but I think it'll be apparent that there has been growth since my last time on the show, so it'll be interesting for the viewers to see the transition". And as for what made her return to the villa, she said: "I'm 25, I have a house, a cat, a nice car - I have everything in life but a boyfriend, so why not give it a go."

Hannah Elizabeth

Age: 33

33 From: Liverpool

Liverpool Instagram: @hannahelizinsta

@hannahelizinsta Which series of Love Island was Hannah Elizabeth in? Hannah was in the first-ever series in 2015. She came in second place with her partner, Jon Clark, who proposed to her in the series finale, but the pair called the engagement off once they left the villa behind.

Eight years on from her first appearance in the show, Hannah Elizabeth is back in the villa, and it sounds like she's planning to make the most of her time all over again. "I'm returning to the Love Island villa because I did it eight years ago and what an opportunity I never thought I'd get again", she said. "I'm not very good at finding love but I had a ball the first time, so I'm going to have a ball again."

Jake Cornish

Age: 26

26 From: Weston-Super-Mare

Weston-Super-Mare Instagram: @jakecornish7

@jakecornish7 Which series of Love Island was Jake Cornish in? Jake is the first of our series 7 stars coming back to the villa. He was coupled up with Liberty Poole in 2021, but the pair decided to walk away from the villa just days before the series ended.

Jake said it was a 'privilege' to be invited back, and it sounds like he plans to make the most of his second trip to the villa. Asked what made him come back, he said: "Why not?! I can get a great tan, be with great women and make loads of new pals, hopefully. I'm here for a good time, not a long time. I'm ready to have some fun in there."

Kaz Kamwi

Age: 29

29 From: Essex

Essex Instagram: @kazkamwi

@kazkamwi Which series of Love Island was Kaz Kamwi in? Kaz also appeared in Love Island series 7. She came in fourth place with her partner, Tyler Cruickshank, but their love didn't last on the outside.

Although she had fun first time around, Kaz said her main reason for coming back was to find her perfect match. "To be totally honest", she said, "I actually really want to find love. I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time."

Liberty Poole

Age: 24

24 From: Birmingham

Birmingham Instagram: @Libertypoolex

@Libertypoolex Which series of Love Island was Liberty Poole in? Liberty is our third cast member returning from the seventh series, and another Love Island Games competitor. She was coupled up with Jake throughout her entire time in the villa first time around; is that spark still there, or will she look for someone new?

Liberty's hoping to prove how far she's come since her first trip to the villa. Asked why she's come back, she said: "I've grown so much as a person since I was first on the show, so I'm excited for people to see that. I'm a lot more confident in who I am and sure about exactly what I want from a relationship. I just want to have some fun and meet a lovely boy."

Luis Morrison

Age: 29

29 From: London

London Instagram: @luismorrison39

@luismorrison39 Which series of Love Island was Luis Morrison in? Like Hannah Elizabeth, Luis took part in the very first series of Love Island back in 2015. He was a day-one islander and came in fourth place alongside Cally Jane Beech.

Luis Morrison labelled Love Island 'the best experience of my life', so it makes sense he's excited to do it all again! "I found love in the villa before and who knows if I can find love in there again?" And as for his approach for the new season, he said: "I'm a lot older and wiser, so I know what I am getting myself into. I don't have a game plan at all - I am an open book so I will go with the flow and see what happens."

Mitchel Taylor

Age: 27

27 From: Sheffield

Sheffield Instagram: @mitcheltaylor_

@mitcheltaylor_ Which series of Love Island was Mitchel Taylor in? So-called "Messy Mitch" was part of the villa lineup for series 10 in 2023. He was at the heart of a fair bit of drama in the villa and placed in fifth overall whilst coupled up with Ella B.

Mitchel plans to change his approach to the game after his stint in the villa last summer. "I think I went in with my heart on my sleeve the first time and got hurt and this time I am just going in to enjoy myself and if a connection happens, a connection happens", he said. "Honestly, when I went in for series ten, you saw me and Molly. I went for Molly, I wanted her. And with this one, I am not going to make myself that vulnerable. I am going to play the game".

Toby Aromolaran

Age: 24

24 From: Essex

Essex Instagram: @tobyaromolaran

@tobyaromolaran Which series of Love Island was Toby Aromolaran in? Toby is the fourth of our returning Love Island series 7 islanders. He was coupled up with several girls during his time in the villa but left in a long-term relationship with Chloe Burrows (the pair have since split). He also took part in the Love Island Games.

Although his relationship with Chloe didn't pan out, Toby's hoping that the show will help him land the perfect girl the second time around. "I'm single and Love Island worked for me the first time", he said. "I had a good relationship and fell in love. If I'm single and Love Island is an opportunity for me, how could you turn down the chance to find love again?!"

Who are the Love Island: All Stars couples?

We'll be keeping track of all the pairings as recouplings take place throughout the series, so you'll always be up to date with the latest goings-on in the villa. As and when our first couples are forward, we'll list them below.

Love Island: All Stars 2024 starts airing on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Monday, January 15. Subsequent episodes will air daily (except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX.