Love Island confirms the return of Casa Amor

Love Island is set to be spiced up by the return of Casa Amor tonight!

The latest episode of Love Island 2022 (Thursday, June 30) ended with not one but two big reveals.

First off, we learned the result of the public vote for the most compatible couples. The three remaining couples left standing were Tasha and Andrew, Danica and Jay and Antigoni and Charlie.

As the least compatible couples, their fates are all in the hands of their fellow islanders, as they have to decide amongst themselves which two will be getting dumped from the show.

Following that cliffhanger ending, viewers were teased with the exciting news that Casa Amor is about to make its grand return to the show, with voiceover host Iain Stirling proclaiming "the wait is over... Casa Amor is coming."

How does Casa Amor work?

As fans of the ITV dating show will know, Casa Amor is a temporary second villa that is introduced partway through Love Island — usually around the halfway mark — to put the couples to the test. This twist separates half the contestants separated from their current partners and ships them off for a temporary stay at the new villa partners where they mix with a brand new batch of single islanders.

In the meantime, a new batch of islanders is also brought into the original villa to replace them. After a few days (usually three or four), everyone is brought back together for what is always a shocking recoupling. Here, the islanders reveal whether they were loyal to their original partners or whether they have decided to couple up with someone new.

Casa Amor is easily one of the most anticipated parts of the show every year as it always shakes things up in a big way, so it's no surprise that Love Island fans were already trying to predict who they think will have their heads turned before Casa Amor was even confirmed to be coming back in 2022.

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub, and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.

Love Island 2022 premiered in the US on Hulu on Tuesday, June 21, with new episodes airing Tuesdays through Saturdays.

