Lupin Part 2 teaser is even more of a family affair

When we last left our hero in Lupin — the french import on Netflix — he had ducked his would-be assassin only to discover that his son had been taken as leverage. Now we're getting our first look at Part 2 of the original series, which is due sometime this summer.

The first five episodes of Lupin told the tale of Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy) in what ultimately is a revenge story. His father was framed for a robbery he didn't commit, and he ultimately hanged himself in prison. Assane — and his many pseudonyms — wants to sink the man who made it happen. And maybe set himself up for life in the process.

The problem, as we found toward the end of the first part of the series, is that his adversary, Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) remains as well connected and powerful as ever.

The whole thing feels like a good mix of heist and spy flicks — something between the likes of Ocean's 11, The Thomas Crowne Affair, and maybe even a little Sherlock for good measure. Diop and his many other personas are able to get the job done in the nick of time — and often with even more of a long game than you perhaps would have expected. But now that his son and ex-wife are directly in harm's way, we'll have to see just now much of a long game he can play — or if it's going to be all about the hear and now.

The teaser above is dubbed in French, but Lupin most definitely is best experienced in the original French. In addition to Sy, Lupin stars Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab.

