Magnavox is the latest to sign on with Roku, announces 32- and 50-inch TVs

The tidal wave that is low-cost TVs running Roku continues, with Magnavox the latest to announce a couple of sets. We're getting a pair of TVs, weighing in at 32 and 50 inches. The smaller model limits resolution to just 720p, while the 50-inch model tops out at 1080p. The 32-incher will be available later this month at BJ' and Sam's Club, with the 50-incher coming later.

Pricing was not announced.

Roku says that approximately one out of every four smart TVs is running its operating system. Sanyo and JVC also have announced low-cost Roku TVs this year.

MAGNAVOX MAKES SMART TV EASY WITH NEW 32-INCH HD AND 50-INCH FULL HD MAGANAVOX ROKU TVs

RUTHERFORD, NJ, October 17, 2018 — Funai Corporation, Inc, today announced the availability of the first Magnavox TV series under the Roku TV™ licensing program. The new Magnavox Roku TVs will feature the Roku OS offering an intuitive home screen, easy to use remote and access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes alongside other inputs like cable boxes, HD antennas and game consoles. Debuting this month in the U.S. at BJ's Wholesale Club and coming soon to Sam's Club is the 32-inch 720p LED LCD Magnavox Roku TV. Additionally, a 50-inch 1080p Full HD Magnavox Roku TV model is also set to be available soon.

"Smart is no longer expensive," said Youssef Ibrahim, Sr. Product Marketing Manager. "With the Magnavox Roku TV, every room in the home can easily and affordably be a portal to great content and entertainment experiences!"

The Roku OS offers access to thousands of free or paid channels and the ability to search across hundreds of channels and see results in order by price, including what's playing live if there is an HDTV antenna attached. Access to free content is easy to find with The Roku Channel, which offers access to award-winners, cult classics, live news and more with no subscriptions and no fees; and Featured Free provides users with direct links to free in-season episodes of top network shows and full past-season catch-ups. Smart Guide, an electronic program guide, seamlessly integrates information for local broadcast TV via an antenna with streaming options allowing customers to search for, find and discover entertainment. For HD antenna users, connect a 16 GB or larger USB drive to pause up to 90 minutes of live TV.

The new Magnavox Roku TVs will receive automatic Roku OS software updates including the ability to control Magnavox Roku TVs with Google Assistant devices when the functionality rolls out in the coming weeks as well as the recently announced Roku OS 8.2 and Roku OS 9.0. Roku OS 8.2 is expected to roll out to Roku TVs beginning this month and enables users to access and control iHeartRadio, Pandora and TuneIn by voice. Roku OS 9.0 will begin rolling out to Magnavox Roku TVs in early 2019.

The easy-to-use Roku remote is designed to fit comfortably in hand including one-touch access to popular channels. Search with a keyboard, use voice search, enjoy private listening and cast to the TV all via the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Via Wireless LAN 802.11ac MIMO, the Magnavox Roku TVs easily connect to wireless networks. The models provide a wide range of connectivity features, and it's perfect for connecting gaming consoles, set top boxes, and other HDMI 2.0 compliant devices.

The HD viewing experience features Brilliant Motion Rate (BMR) 120 with advanced backlight control technology to ensure clarity and sharpness, Progressive scan, and to perfectly compliment the viewing experience. The Magnavox Roku TVs provide clear and balanced surround-sound audio from Dolby.