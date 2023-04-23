Magpie Murders proves to be a huge hit with fans for this reason

Magpie Murders is the new BBC murder mystery show that has viewers hooked, with fans of the show flocking to Twitter to show their appreciation for the whodunnit murder mystery.

Last night saw the latest instalment of the hit show starring Lesley Manville, where funerals - and betrayal - were the big focus of the episode.

Fans of the BBC show took to Twitter to show their appreciation for not just the fantastic acting and addictive plot, but also the 'beautiful setting' of Magpie Murders, which is perfect for some wholesome Saturday night viewing.

One commented, 'Thoroughly enjoying #MagpieMurders So cleverly put together, great acting and a beautiful setting. Have now downloaded the book and it’s sequel.'

While another said, 'Finished #MagpieMurders on iplayer. Loved it! Book and screenplay by @AnthonyHorowitz so never doubted it would be a good watch.'

And a third said, commenting again on the idyllic setting, 'Magpie Murders is nice and set in Kersey in Suffolk.'

Other viewers commented on how the series is a great adaptation of the book of the same name, written by Anthony Horowitz.

'The Magpie Murders TV adaptation is just [fire emojis]. Now THIS is how you adapt a book to TV! (Although given that Anthony Horowitz wrote the book and screenplay it does make sense!),' wrote one enthusiastic fan on Twitter.

Whereas other fans were particularly enamoured by the character Atticus Pünd, writing, 'Just watching Magpie murders on BBC, brilliant drama and looking forward to a 2nd series. I believe a series or 2 could be made just for Atticus Pünd which I would love.'

While another fan of the show simply said, 'I’ve binge watched Magpie Murders and made some scones! A lazy day.'

You can catch up on the latest episodes of Magpie Murders on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

And the good news for fans of the show is that Lesley Manville will be back in Moonflower Murders, which is adapted from the second book in Anthony Horowitz’s Susan Ryeland series.