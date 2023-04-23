Magpie Murders proves to be a huge hit with fans for this reason
Magpie Murders has fans hooked thanks to its beautiful setting and addictive plot.
Magpie Murders is the new BBC murder mystery show that has viewers hooked, with fans of the show flocking to Twitter to show their appreciation for the whodunnit murder mystery.
Last night saw the latest instalment of the hit show starring Lesley Manville, where funerals - and betrayal - were the big focus of the episode.
Fans of the BBC show took to Twitter to show their appreciation for not just the fantastic acting and addictive plot, but also the 'beautiful setting' of Magpie Murders, which is perfect for some wholesome Saturday night viewing.
One commented, 'Thoroughly enjoying #MagpieMurders So cleverly put together, great acting and a beautiful setting. Have now downloaded the book and it’s sequel.'
Thoroughly enjoying #MagpieMurders So cleverly put together, great acting and a beautiful setting.Have now downloaded the book and it’s sequel.April 22, 2023
While another said, 'Finished #MagpieMurders on iplayer. Loved it! Book and screenplay by @AnthonyHorowitz so never doubted it would be a good watch.'
Finished #MagpieMurders on iplayer. Loved it! Book and screenplay by @AnthonyHorowitz so never doubted it would be a good watch 📚April 23, 2023
And a third said, commenting again on the idyllic setting, 'Magpie Murders is nice and set in Kersey in Suffolk.'
Magpie Murders is nice and set in Kersey in Suffolk.April 23, 2023
Other viewers commented on how the series is a great adaptation of the book of the same name, written by Anthony Horowitz.
'The Magpie Murders TV adaptation is just [fire emojis]. Now THIS is how you adapt a book to TV! (Although given that Anthony Horowitz wrote the book and screenplay it does make sense!),' wrote one enthusiastic fan on Twitter.
The Magpie Murders TV adaptation is just🔥🔥🔥 Now THIS is how you adapt a book to TV! (Although given that Anthony Horowitz wrote the book and screenplay it does make sense!)April 23, 2023
Whereas other fans were particularly enamoured by the character Atticus Pünd, writing, 'Just watching Magpie murders on BBC, brilliant drama and looking forward to a 2nd series. I believe a series or 2 could be made just for Atticus Pünd which I would love.'
@AnthonyHorowitz Just watching Magpie murders on BBC, brilliant drama and looking forward to a 2nd series. I believe a series or 2 could be made just for Atticus Pünd which I would love.April 23, 2023
While another fan of the show simply said, 'I’ve binge watched Magpie Murders and made some scones! A lazy day.'
I’ve binge watched Magpie Murders and made some scones! A lazy day. 😊 pic.twitter.com/EiF9TowEtOApril 23, 2023
You can catch up on the latest episodes of Magpie Murders on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).
And the good news for fans of the show is that Lesley Manville will be back in Moonflower Murders, which is adapted from the second book in Anthony Horowitz’s Susan Ryeland series.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.