Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream fans are all saying the same thing about this 'phenomenal' contestant
Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream viewers think they have found their Sophie
Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream viewers have been incredibly impressed by this contestant on tonight's show, saying she could well be the Sophie they've been waiting for.
Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream returned to our screens tonight (Saturday 29th October) on ITV for the second episode of its first series.
The contestants were surprised during the show with a video message from Amanda Seyfried, the actress who played Sophie in the Mamma Mia! films - the role that they're all battling to win.
After tonight's performance, viewers of the ITV show are all saying the same thing about one contestant in particular. While the standards have been high, one Sophie hopeful has earned much praise on social media.
'Maisie is my Sophie. For someone with no experience, she is phenomenal,' wrote one fan.
Maisie is my Sophie.For someone with no experience, she is phenomenal 👏🏼 #MammaMiaDreamOctober 29, 2023
While another wrote, 'Maisie's performance was absolutely phenomenal #MammaMiaDream, I know it's only the second episode but she is Sophie for me.'
Maisie's performance was absolutely phenomenal #MammaMiaDream, I know it's only the second episode but she is Sophie for me October 29, 2023
And another said, 'Maisie would be a beautiful Sophie. Literally nothing else to say.'
Maisie would be a beautiful Sophie. Literally nothing else to say. #MammaMiaDreamOctober 29, 2023
While another fan wrote, 'Maisie would be a fab Sophie! I Dreamed A Dream isn’t an easy song!!'
🥰🤩 Maisie would be a fab Sophie! I Dreamed A Dream isn’t an easy song!! #IHaveADream #MammaMiaDream pic.twitter.com/QAg1EOsWBLOctober 29, 2023
And another wrote, 'Maisie is also Sophie vibes. She was one of the best in the acting workshop IMO & her voice is stunning.'
Maisie is also Sophie vibes. She was one of the best in the acting workshop IMO & her voice is stunning #MammaMiaDreamOctober 29, 2023
While another said, praising Sophie's song choice, 'That's brave of Maisie to sing I Dreamed A Dream in front of Samantha Barks. She sounded so beautiful though and smashed it!'
That's brave of Maisie to sing I Dreamed A Dream in front of Samantha Barks. She sounded so beautiful though and smashed it! #MammaMiaDream @mammamiadreamOctober 29, 2023
Maisie Waller herself has had an exciting week this week, taking to Twitter (formerly X) to share photographs of herself and some of the other contestants making an appearance on This Morning earlier this week.
She shared a caption alongside the photos, which read, 'I had the best day on @thismorning talking all things Mamma Mia! What a dream.'
I had the best day on @thismorning talking all things Mamma Mia! What a dream ☁️😍 #MammaMiaDream ✨ pic.twitter.com/Pk8tBbGxr1October 23, 2023
Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream continues on Sunday, November 5th at 6 pm on ITV1.
