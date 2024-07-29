McDonald & Dodds fans in shock after 'unrecognisable' guest star makes an appearance
McDonald & Dodds viewers were left stunned by a famous face in last night's episode
McDonald & Dodds viewers were left in shock by not one, but two, special guest appearances in the latest instalment of the ITV show.
In last night's episode of McDonald & Dodds, which aired on Sunday 28th July, Pop Idol series one winner Will Young and former Emmerdale actress Charley Webb made a guest appearance on the show.
Will played a young Greg DeVere, while Charley portrayed Hilary McLean - and viewers said the former looked 'unrecognisable' in the role.
'Love this show so much. And almost didn't recognise Will Young as Greg,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
Love this show so much. And almost didn't recognise will young as Greg #mcdonald&doddsJuly 28, 2024
While another said, 'Is that Will Young?#mcdonaldanddodds'
To which another fan replied, 'I didn't even recognise him.'
And another wrote, 'He looks so different,' before adding, 'I went off him when he had a hissy fit and left Strictly.'
Is that Will Young?#mcdonaldanddoddsJuly 28, 2024
Meanwhile, another McDonald and Dodds fan posted last week, 'Pop stars are taking over McDonald & Dodds last night Pixie Lott & Will Young next Sunday.'
Pop stars are taking over McDonald & Dodds last night Pixie Lott & Will Young next Sunday #McDonaldandDodds pic.twitter.com/KdzEKszH54July 22, 2024
Another fan commented on Charley's appearance on the show, writing, 'Charley Webb is playing a nurse, she probs stole the fatal drugs from work & was paid to kill him.'
Charley Webb is playing a nurse, she probs stole the fatal drugs from work & was paid to kill him #McDonaldandDodds pic.twitter.com/TnoCcuDAKPJuly 28, 2024
The X user also added, 'Charley Webb was on the bus so she’s in on it with Will Young Ha.'
Charley Webb was on the bus so she’s in on it with Will Young Ha 🔍 #McDonaldandDoddsJuly 28, 2024
The episode was focused on the crime duo solving the latest mysterious murder in the area, with McDonald (played by Tala Gouveia) and Dodds (played by Jason Watkins) solving the case of a murdered bus passenger Ian Andrews.
In this series, we're learning more about DCI McDonald and DS Dodds, with actor Tala Gouveia previously sharing, "I loved the fact that we find out that Dodds goes to the pub every week, and he's got all these mates.
"I wasn't sure he had any mates! So although we previously thought he was a bit of a loner. It's actually McDonald who's the loner because she's moved from London to Bath."
The next episode of McDonald & Dodds will air on Sunday, August 4 at 8 pm on ITV1.
