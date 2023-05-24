Midsomer Murders episode axed for Prince Harry interview finally gets release date

There's good news for Midsomer Murders fans becasue the episode that was bumped off the schedules back in January has finally been given an air date.

The episode, titled 'For Death Prepare', was meant to air on ITV on January 8, however it was dropped at the very last moment to make way for Harry: The Interview, a one-off interview with the Duke of Sussex.

Fans weren't happy that the stand alone Midsomer Murders episode got bumped for ITV's exclusive 90-minute documentary that Prince Harry recorded ahead of the release of his bombshell book, Spare — but now the wait to find out whodunnit is over after the crime drama has been given a new air date for this weekend at 8pm on Sunday, May 28 on ITV1.

The episode will see DCI John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) returning to their super sleuthing after a body is found in a treasure chest prop on the set of an amateur dramatics production — and the episode also marks Neil 50th appearance as DCI John Barnaby.

Kevin Whately, Shobna Gulati and Samantha Spiro are all due to guest star in the scrapped episode which will see Barnaby and Winter race against time to find out who the killer is before the body count starts to pile up.

Fiona Dolman and Kevin Whately take centre stage in the Midsomer mystery. (Image credit: Mark Bourdillon / ITV / Bentley Productions)

DCI John Barnaby becomes caught up in deadly drama with the local amateur dramatics society when a body is discovered in rehearsals. However, it turns out this is a family affair becasue his wife, Sarah (Fiona Dolman), is roped into the production by a former colleague. Could she become the next victim?

Guest star Kevin Whately is also taking a starring role in the episode, and after years of solving crimes in shows like Inspector Morse and Lewis, Kevin is returning to the world of crime drama... but this time as a suspect.

You can watch Midsomer Murders episode 'For Death Prepare' on Sunday, May 28 on ITV at 8pm. You will also be able to stream the epsiode after it has aired on ITVX.